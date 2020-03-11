North Suburban Medical Center Receives "Gold Standard of Accreditation" for Breast Imaging

Press Releases HealthONE North Suburban Medical Center Press Release Share Blog

By awarding facilities the status of a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, the ACR recognizes breast imaging centers that have earned accreditation in mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, and breast ultrasound (including ultrasound-guided breast biopsy).



Peer-review evaluations, conducted in each breast imaging modality by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field, have determined that North Suburban has achieved high practice standards in image quality, personnel qualifications, facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs.



“North Suburban is always focused on providing our community with the best possible care and clinical expertise to meet their medical needs,” said Daphne David, chief executive officer at North Suburban Medical Center. “We are honored to have this accreditation that showcases that we are delivering on the promise to provide high-quality care through a skilled team of caregivers who care like family.”



The ACR is a national professional organization serving more than 36,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive healthcare services.



The Outpatient Imaging Center at North Suburban Medical Center provides screening, diagnostic, and 3D mammograms; breast MRIs; and breast ultrasounds. Expert technologists and radiologists specialize in interpreting results.



To provide comprehensive breast health, the Sarah Cannon Cancer Network at North Suburban has medical experts who specialize in oncology, radiation oncology, breast surgery, and reconstructive surgery. Additionally, North Suburban’s nurse navigator provides clinical and personal support for all oncology patients.



About North Suburban Medical Center

About North Suburban Medical Center

North Suburban Medical Center is a 157 bed, level II state designated trauma facility with a level II NICU, cardiac catheterization services, and primary stroke and sepsis certification by The Joint Commission. North Suburban strives to meet and exceed the needs of the surrounding communities by also providing two free standing emergency departments and one ambulatory surgery center. North Suburban has more than 850 employees and 800 providers on medical staff and excellent quality outcomes. North Suburban has been honored by the Women's Choice Awards as one of America's Best ERs, one of America's Best Hospitals for Patient Safety, has been awarded high ratings from The Leapfrog Group in recent years, and has received several five-star awards from Healthgrades. North Suburban is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Contact Information HCA/HealthONE

Betty Rueda-Aguilar

303-453-2762



NorthSuburban.com



