Fun in the Sun Just a Few Months Away at Georgia’s Haverhill Farms in Gwinnett County

Centex Breaks Ground on Junior Olympic Pool and Cabana at its Newest Single-Family Community in Sought-After Archer High School District.





“Our homes and the communities are designed to be incredible places for people to live their dreams and created lasting memories,” said Pablo Rivas, Vice President of Sales for PulteGroup’s Georgia Division – parent company to Centex Homes. “The new pool at Haverhill Farms will serve as the social hub of the community for many families for years to come. Opening just in time for summer, the social scene at the pool is sure to connect neighbors and kids with new friends for the school year ahead.”



Featuring a collection of consumer-inspired single-family home designs with starting prices in the High $200s, this sprawling community of new homes in Bethlehem boasts a professionally decorated model home that is open to the public for tours. Haverhill Farms boasts easy access to GA-316 and I-85, convenience to Gwinnett County’s award-winning park system and top-rated Gwinnett County Schools including Harbins Elementary, McConnell Middle and the highly ranked Archer High School.



Optimally placed near a growing number of shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, Haverhill Farms is just six miles away from the Barrow Crossing shopping center, which features recognizable brands like Publix, Target, T.J. Maxx, Belk and more. Haverhill Farms also offers easy access to a nearby AMC theater, LongHorn Steakhouse and Chick-fil-A. For even more shopping and dining options, The Shoppes at Webb Gin and The Mall of Georgia are located within just 13 miles of the community. Perfect for active families, residents of Haverhill Farms will also appreciate the community’s convenience to the proposed Harbins Greenway – which will feature 17 miles of Gwinnett’s Greenway Trail system – connecting Haverhill Farms to Harbins, Bay Creek and Tribble Mill Parks.



Located at 2475 Berry Hall Road in Bethlehem, the sales office at Haverhill Farms is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 6 p.m. To schedule a tour or inquire about available opportunities in Haverhill Farms, real estate professionals and prospective homebuyers are encouraged to call (678) 981-9273. To view available floor plans and learn more about Haverhill Farms, please visit



About Centex

Atlanta, GA, March 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Well-known for its homes of exceptional value and high quality, Centex is steadily growing its presence with new affordable homes in Metro Atlanta. First debuted in Bethlehem in September 2019, Haverhill Farms will be ready to make a SPLASH among Gwinnett County homebuyers in the months to come. The homebuilder recently broke ground on planned amenities that include a Junior Olympic swimming pool, cabana and playground slated for completion in time for Summer 2020. With a few quick move-in homes available at the community and even more on the way, now is a great time for buyers to get a jump on some of the most premium homesites available at the Gwinnett County community and get moved in by the time the pool opens for its inaugural season.

About Centex

Centex, a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), helps first-time homebuyers put themselves in a better place. Centex builds consumer-inspired homes and communities that balance smart design and affordability with a friendly, enjoyable buying process. For more information about Centex, visit www.centex.com. Contact Information PulteGroup - Georgia

Kasie Bolling

770-965-3219

pulte.com

Stephanie Byron - Director of Marketing

PulteGroup - Georgia Division

Stephanie.Byron@PulteGroup.com

Kasie Bolling

770-965-3219



pulte.com

Stephanie Byron - Director of Marketing

PulteGroup - Georgia Division

Stephanie.Byron@PulteGroup.com



