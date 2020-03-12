Integrity Holdings Group Expands Footprint to Columbus Ohio

Integrity Holdings Group, a real estate investment firm that acquires value-add properties with a specific focus on multi-family and self storage in the Southeastern and Midwestern US has closed on its first transaction in Columbus Ohio.





“We are excited for the long term investment outlook for Columbus with strong job growth and economics, creating more stable and consistent returns for us and our investors,” said Steven Libman, Managing Partner.



Integrity Holdings is focused on identifying assets which have current in-place cash flow and strong returns through various value-add improvements. This property will benefit from significant physical improvements as well as management efficiencies. Columbus, OH, March 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Integrity Holdings Group, a privately held national commercial real estate investment firm has acquired Cambridge Apartments, a 66 unit apartment complex in Columbus Ohio for $2.2 million. This marks the first acquisition in the market, with the expectation to significantly expand in Columbus. This acquisition increases Integrity Holdings assets under management to over $75mm nationwide.“We are excited for the long term investment outlook for Columbus with strong job growth and economics, creating more stable and consistent returns for us and our investors,” said Steven Libman, Managing Partner.Integrity Holdings is focused on identifying assets which have current in-place cash flow and strong returns through various value-add improvements. This property will benefit from significant physical improvements as well as management efficiencies.