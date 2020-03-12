PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Edisto Storage Express, Orangeburg, SC, Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.


Hilton Head island, SC, March 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Edisto Storage Express, located in Orangeburg, South Carolina, has been sold to 512 Holdings, LLC.

Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading Self Storage Brokerage Firm in the Southeast, represented the Seller and secured the Buyer.

The facility is comprised of 168 traditional storage units. Amenities include lighting, fencing and 24 hour electronic gate access. There is also an office with retail supplies. Sitting on the corner of North Road and Stillwood Circle, the facility has excellent visibility. Orangeburg is about 40 miles south of Columbia, SC, 130 miles south of Charlotte, and 120 miles north of Savannah, GA.

Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, focusing on the Self Storage industry. Brokerage services are available in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. The firm’s focus is to be a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members and investors.

For additional information contact:

Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM
(843) 342-7650
(843) 342-7680 fax
dale@midcoastproperties.com
www.midcoastproperties.com

Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
michael@midcoastproperties.com
