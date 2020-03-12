Blue Shark Vodka Announces Collaboration with Conservation Artist Wyland

Press Releases Daytoon, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

The new collector bottle will debut in May. A portion of proceeds from each bottle will support the non-profit Wyland Foundation’s efforts to raise awareness about the importance of clean water and healthy oceans.



“It is a deep honor to be working with such an esteemed and celebrated artist,” said Blue Shark Vodka founder Mark “Chief” Bloomquist. “His work is truly phenomenal, and we think his artistic style will make a great pairing with our brand mission - and on our bottles!”



“My art and my foundation have always been about conservation,” Wyland said. “I was inspired in the early 70s by Greenpeace, the first Earth Day, and from watching my hero Jacques Cousteau’s Undersea World television series. I felt strongly that art could play an important role in bringing attention to environmental issues and was proud to see how Blue Shark Vodka shares that commitment. They have created a clear spirit like the waters we all care for and I can’t wait to share it.”



Blue Shark Vodka launched in 2019 with tremendous success and support throughout New Hanover County and beyond. Consumers can now purchase Blue Shark Vodka in all North Carolina ABC stores in 750mL bottles. Also, the company is currently distilling and filling their new 1.75L bottles that will be available this spring with a different artistic, collector label. Drink recipes can be found on their website BlueSharkVodka.com and online recipe tutorials on their YouTube (BlueTube) channel for Blue Shark Vodka.



About Wyland

Wilmington, NC, March 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Blue Shark Vodka today announced a new collaboration with world-renowned marine life muralist and conservationist, Wyland. The artist will collaborate with Blue Shark Vodka to create an original oil painting that will be digitally reproduced, printed and placed on 750mL collector bottles.

The new collector bottle will debut in May. A portion of proceeds from each bottle will support the non-profit Wyland Foundation's efforts to raise awareness about the importance of clean water and healthy oceans.

"It is a deep honor to be working with such an esteemed and celebrated artist," said Blue Shark Vodka founder Mark "Chief" Bloomquist. "His work is truly phenomenal, and we think his artistic style will make a great pairing with our brand mission - and on our bottles!"

"My art and my foundation have always been about conservation," Wyland said. "I was inspired in the early 70s by Greenpeace, the first Earth Day, and from watching my hero Jacques Cousteau's Undersea World television series. I felt strongly that art could play an important role in bringing attention to environmental issues and was proud to see how Blue Shark Vodka shares that commitment. They have created a clear spirit like the waters we all care for and I can't wait to share it."

Blue Shark Vodka launched in 2019 with tremendous success and support throughout New Hanover County and beyond. Consumers can now purchase Blue Shark Vodka in all North Carolina ABC stores in 750mL bottles. Also, the company is currently distilling and filling their new 1.75L bottles that will be available this spring with a different artistic, collector label. Drink recipes can be found on their website BlueSharkVodka.com and online recipe tutorials on their YouTube (BlueTube) channel for Blue Shark Vodka.

About Wyland

For more than four decades renowned marine life artist Wyland has captivated the world with his spectacular paintings, photography, and landmark Whaling Wall murals. He is a member of the SCUBA Diving Hall of Fame and can be seen every week on "Wyland's Art Studio" a nationally televised art instruction series for American Public Television. With half a million collectors around the world and the ongoing efforts of his non-profit foundation in support of global water and ocean.

