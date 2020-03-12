Avionté and Sense Announce Partnership to Offer Clients a Competitive Advantage Through Better Talent Engagement

Avionté announces partnership with Sense that will offer its 900+ customers with the power to personalize and optimize every step of the talent journey with event-triggered workflows and two-way texting synced perfectly with their Avionté data.





Sense’s system of engagement seamlessly integrates with staffing firms’ system of record (like Avionté). Avionté customers will benefit from this enterprise-ready integration, seeing lower costs, protected revenue, and business growth in addition to improved recruiter productivity. Powered by Sense, all messages and responses are written back to the correct Avionté contact record, while every Avionté field is accessible to make recruiters’ outreach to candidates relevant, personal, and timely.



With the addition of Sense, Avionté's 900+ customers will have the power to personalize and optimize every step of the talent journey with event-triggered workflows and two-way texting synced perfectly with their Avionté data. They will be able to use the Avionté and Sense integration to:



· Automate time-consuming recruiter check-ins, follow-ups and reminders

· Customize outreach options with two-way texting and real-time email

· Reduce attrition by proactively sourcing NPS and feedback through sentiment analysis

· Activate their Avionté database and make more placements by re-engaging dormant talent

· Record critical engagement and talent trends in one place for clear, actionable analytics



“We are thrilled to be a Premier Partner of Avionté and announce the integration with Sense’s system of engagement,” said CEO and Co-Founder of Sense, Anil Dharni.



“It is more important than ever that we build these bridges between companies that share our mission to empower recruiters to provide the most value for their candidates while also retaining the people-centric focus that is at the heart of our industry. We look forward to seeing the impact of our partnership on the world of staffing as we grow together.”



Launched in 2019, Avionté’s latest generation of technology,



The addition of Sense into the Avionté partnership ecosystem is just the latest example of Avionté’s commitment to building out a richer partner ecosystem for clients and bringing the very best staffing products to market more rapidly and on a wider scale.



“This partnership delivers an important innovation to staffing and recruiting agencies by seamlessly connecting the Sense talent engagement capabilities into the Avionté platform,” said Karl Florida, CEO of Avionté.



“I am confident that the Sense integration will enable Avionté clients to gain a competitive advantage through better talent engagement.”



About Sense

Sense is the leading contractor engagement platform that enables staffing agencies and recruiters to personalize their interactions with candidates and contractors at every stage of the employment cycle. Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneurs with deep expertise in staffing and software, Sense is an enterprise-ready solution that provides a system of engagement for staffing agencies working with the rapidly-growing contingent workforce. Sense works with over 200 clients, integrates with fifteen leading ATS platforms and is working with six of the top staffing agencies in the U.S., including Adecco and Apex Systems. Sense is based in San Francisco and has raised $23.5 million to-date from GV, Accel, Khosla Ventures, and Signia Ventures. To learn more about Sense visit



About Avionté

