Finit, a Recently Certified Great Place to Work™ is Named #11 on FORTUNE Best Workplaces in Technology™ 2020

“All of our 100+ ‘Finitians’ serve our clients and each other every day, so we all share in this tremendous milestone of being recognized as a FORTUNE Best Small & Medium Workplace in Technology. I am honored to celebrate our Finit family and genuinely appreciate everyone’s contribution and commitment,” stated Angie Apple, Co-Founder of Finit.



This most recent recognition follows news that Finit was certified in its first attempt to be named a Great Place to Work® (GPTW), a certification that is a required prerequisite to be considered for the FORTUNE honor. Many companies are not certified by GPTW after their first survey, so being certified immediately is validation of Finit’s culture and purpose.



Further validation comes from the fact that it is even more rare for a first-year, GPTW-certified company to be named to a FORTUNE Best Workplaces list. In both cases, the bar is high.



“When the founders established Finit, they set out to create a culture where people share knowledge openly, take pride in our colleagues’ accomplishments, and genuinely want each other to succeed,” stated Chad Durian, Managing Partner of Finit. “I think I speak for everyone at Finit when I say that we are all grateful to be part of a special company with so many talented, service-oriented people. It is really an honor to be recognized for what makes Finit special by a respected organization such as FORTUNE, whose lists are the gold standard in culture recognition.”



Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Certification is a significant achievement - using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven “For All” methodology, certification confirms that employees have a consistently positive experience at Finit.



“We congratulate Finit on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”



The 60-question GPTW survey assesses employee experience across 5 dimensions – credibility, fairness, pride, respect, and camaraderie. The survey is designed to help define the relationship employees have with management, with other employees, and with their personal connection to their jobs.



“Many candidates find their way to us after learning about our unique culture and industry leadership position. Even more are referred by our staff,” commented Nicole Emerson, Employee Relations Manager. “Our recruiting efforts are certainly made easier because of our reputation and our culture. But, what is even more meaningful is the fact that our Finit values are not just words on a page. Every Finitian embraces them and lives by them daily.” Nicole added, “We were already thrilled to be certified in our first year of participation with GPTW. Making this FORTUNE Best Workplaces in Technology™ list is icing on the cake.”



The question posed to conclude the survey simply asks, “What makes this organization a great place to work?” These were some of the responses:



“Finit's focus on community service and family sets the tone for what's really important. In turn we are inspired to help each other and provide a very high level of customer service.”



“Employees are not measured by billable hours like in other workplaces in the industry, but rather by how well they performed on their projects and how satisfied their clients are.”



“Nothing to me is more important at work than Integrity & Honesty. When our leadership says something, I can take it to the bank.”



About Finit

In 2002, Finit’s founders created a company where people matter more than profit. They loved building solutions and working with technology, but were unsatisfied with the large consulting company approach. They believed that by doing excellent work and doing it with the highest standard of integrity, they could create unmatched experiences for both clients and employees. Finit, with its unique business model, which compensates consultants based on client satisfaction not billable hours, has delivered 100% success for over 325 clients, including many Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies, and over 1000 projects. Finit consistently delivers value through excellent HFM/CPM solutions – with integrity and with a constant focus on what is in the best interest of the client. Finit was the first OneStream partner and leads the industry with 200+ successful OneStream projects. Learn more at www.Finit.com.



About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.



