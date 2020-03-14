Saelig Introduces Economical SSA3075X Plus 7.5GHz Spectrum Analyzer

Press Releases Saelig Co. Inc. Press Release

The SSA3075X Plus extends the frequency range of the SSA3000X Plus series to meet the growing spectrum analysis needs for higher bandwidths in testing circuit designs for commercial communications bands and 5G applications.

Fairport, NY, March 14, 2020



Standard features and benefits include a -165 dBm/Hz Displayed Average Noise Level, 1 Hz Minimum Resolution Bandwidth (RBW), a preamplifier as standard, and a tracking generator. Available options include an Analog/Digital Signal Modulation Analysis Mode, a Reflection Measurement Kit for VSWR and Return Loss measurement, an EMI Pre-Compliance Test with Quasi-Peak Detector, and an Advanced Measurement Kit.



Frequency Range from 9kHz to 7.5GHz

- 165 dBm/Hz Displayed Average Noise Level (Typ.)

- 98 dBc/Hz.@10 kHz Offset Phase Noise (1 GHz, Typ.)

1 Hz Minimum Resolution Bandwidth (RBW)

10.1” Multi-Touch Screen, Mouse and Keyboard support

Preamplifier standard

Tracking Generator standard

Analog/Digital Signal Modulation Analysis Mode (Opt.)

Reflection Measurement Kit (Opt.)

EMI Filter and Quasi-Peak Detector Kit (Opt.)

Advanced Measurement Kit (Opt.)

Web Browser Remote Control via PC or mobile terminals



Alan Lowne

585-385-1750



www.saelig.com

71 Perinton Parkway

Fairport, NY 14450

USA



