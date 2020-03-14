PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Saelig Introduces Economical SSA3075X Plus 7.5GHz Spectrum Analyzer


The SSA3075X Plus extends the frequency range of the SSA3000X Plus series to meet the growing spectrum analysis needs for higher bandwidths in testing circuit designs for commercial communications bands and 5G applications.

Fairport, NY, March 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company. Inc. has introduced the Siglent SSA3075X Plus Spectrum Analyzer which extends the frequency range of the SSA3000X series to 7.5 GHz, which covers all commercial communications bands and provides instrumentation to meet the growing need for higher bandwidths in testing circuit designs for 5G applications. Convenient control is provided via a 10.1" touch screen or traditional buttons and knobs. Connecting an external mouse or keyboard makes for a convenient, computer-like usage with an intuitive menu structure. An included web server also facilitates easy remote control from anywhere in the world.

Standard features and benefits include a -165 dBm/Hz Displayed Average Noise Level, 1 Hz Minimum Resolution Bandwidth (RBW), a preamplifier as standard, and a tracking generator. Available options include an Analog/Digital Signal Modulation Analysis Mode, a Reflection Measurement Kit for VSWR and Return Loss measurement, an EMI Pre-Compliance Test with Quasi-Peak Detector, and an Advanced Measurement Kit.

Frequency Range from 9kHz to 7.5GHz
- 165 dBm/Hz Displayed Average Noise Level (Typ.)
- 98 dBc/Hz.@10 kHz Offset Phase Noise (1 GHz, Typ.)
1 Hz Minimum Resolution Bandwidth (RBW)
10.1” Multi-Touch Screen, Mouse and Keyboard support
Preamplifier standard
Tracking Generator standard
Analog/Digital Signal Modulation Analysis Mode (Opt.)
Reflection Measurement Kit (Opt.)
EMI Filter and Quasi-Peak Detector Kit (Opt.)
Advanced Measurement Kit (Opt.)
Web Browser Remote Control via PC or mobile terminals

The Siglent SSA3075X Plus Spectrum Analyzer is a powerful and flexible tool for RF signal and network analysis. With a frequency range up to 7.5 GHz, this analyzer delivers reliable automatic measurements and multiple modes of operation, with other optional functions also offered. Available now from Saelig Company, Inc., applications for the SSA3075X Plus include broadcast monitoring and evaluation, site surveying, EMI pre-compliance, research and development, education, production, and maintenance.
Contact Information
Saelig Co., Inc.
Alan Lowne
585-385-1750
Contact
www.saelig.com
71 Perinton Parkway
Fairport, NY 14450
USA

