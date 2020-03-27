Press Releases DrFormulas Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from DrFormulas: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: DrFormulas® Introduces a Maltodextrin-Free Probiotic Designed to Minimize Potential Side Effects

This Updated, Doctor-formulated Nexabiotic® Advanced Probiotic Helps Restore Digestive Balance, Improve Weight Loss, Boost Immune System, and Enhance Beautiful Skin.





“Our cutting-edge research and development allows us to continually update our formulas to ensure that our customers receive the safest, most effective supplements -- with the fewest side effects -- available on the market today,” according to Dr. Bryan Do, D.O., co-founder of DrFormulas®.



is an FDA-approved additive that is used in small amounts as a thickener or filler for food and personal care products. Side effects can include a rise in blood sugar and a negative impact on gut bacteria.



Along with eliminating maltodextrin, the new Nexabiotic® Advanced formula also now includes Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG -- one of the most clinically studied probiotics -- along with Saccharomyces boulardii, Bifidobacterium infantis, Lactobacillus acidophilus and an additional 19 other strains that yields 23 strains in total and 17.25 billion CFUs per capsule. This product is vegetarian and does not contain artificial colors, flavors, chemical preservatives or gluten.



To learn more about DrFormulas®’ Nexabiotic Advanced probiotic formula, please visit:



About DrFormulas:



DrFormulas® is a physician-founded health and nutrition company with one goal in mind: to provide customers with the best products for their health. All of the formulas are extensively researched before production. Each potential ingredient goes through a rigorous research process that analyzes both therapeutic benefits and product safety. DrFormulas®’ partner manufacturing facilities are regularly inspected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and each product is made according to stringent standards set by the FDA. All formulas are regularly reviewed and updated according to the latest in nutrition research. Research and development, sales, and fulfillment are conducted in Huntington Beach, CA. Huntington, CA, March 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- DrFormulas, a physician-founded health and nutrition company, is pleased to introduce a maltodextrin-free probiotic formula intended to reduce any potential side effects . This updated version of doctor-formulated Nexabiotic® Advanced helps restore digestive balance, improve weight loss, boost the immune system, and enhance beautiful skin.“Our cutting-edge research and development allows us to continually update our formulas to ensure that our customers receive the safest, most effective supplements -- with the fewest side effects -- available on the market today,” according to Dr. Bryan Do, D.O., co-founder of DrFormulas®. Maltodextrin is an FDA-approved additive that is used in small amounts as a thickener or filler for food and personal care products. Side effects can include a rise in blood sugar and a negative impact on gut bacteria.Along with eliminating maltodextrin, the new Nexabiotic® Advanced formula also now includes Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG -- one of the most clinically studied probiotics -- along with Saccharomyces boulardii, Bifidobacterium infantis, Lactobacillus acidophilus and an additional 19 other strains that yields 23 strains in total and 17.25 billion CFUs per capsule. This product is vegetarian and does not contain artificial colors, flavors, chemical preservatives or gluten.To learn more about DrFormulas®’ Nexabiotic Advanced probiotic formula, please visit: https://drformulas.com/products/nexabiotic-23-strain-probiotics-with-bifidobacterium-infantis-saccharomyces-boulardii-lactobacillus-acidophilus About DrFormulas:DrFormulas® is a physician-founded health and nutrition company with one goal in mind: to provide customers with the best products for their health. All of the formulas are extensively researched before production. Each potential ingredient goes through a rigorous research process that analyzes both therapeutic benefits and product safety. DrFormulas®’ partner manufacturing facilities are regularly inspected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and each product is made according to stringent standards set by the FDA. All formulas are regularly reviewed and updated according to the latest in nutrition research. Research and development, sales, and fulfillment are conducted in Huntington Beach, CA. Contact Information DrFormulas

Megan Bushnell

1-888-406-6499



https://drformulas.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from DrFormulas