Mercer-MacKay Digital Storytelling Transcends Typical Marketing Offerings

Mercer-MacKay Digital Storytelling Brings an Innovative Application Just in Time for Microsoft Awards





Winning Microsoft Awards Methodology Free to Use in Module One



Module One of the application is a Microsoft Awards Preparation tool that is free to use. Additional modules will be introduced later this year. Mercer-MacKay Digital Storytelling was founded on writing Microsoft award submissions, so it makes sense that they are launching an innovative platform with a focus on helping Microsoft partners plan to create brilliant award submissions. Mercer-MacKay’s special process-turned-platform, for writing Microsoft award submissions is a proven method that has helped hundreds of Microsoft Partners receive recognition for their outstanding work.



“Taking Module One of our application to market is beyond exciting. The first module is designed specifically to help Microsoft Partners get organized and find a compelling narrative for their Microsoft award submission - and it’s absolutely free,” says Gail Mercer-MacKay, CEO of Mercer-MacKay Digital Storytelling. “While we can't guarantee you will get to the podium, we can guarantee the application will help you discover the golden nuggets that will enable you to tell your story the best way possible.”



Solution Solves Marketing Gaps Experienced by Most Technology Firms



As Gartner's research shows, buyers of sophisticated services get 57 per cent of the way through the buying process before making contact and inviting a service provider into the conversation.[i] The most effective way to compete early in the buying process is by sharing data-driven thought leadership in the public domain to attract ideal customers. However, many small- to medium-sized technology companies face significant challenges when trying to go to market: a lack of time and resources, lack of understanding of best practices, lack of data for feedback on success – and the list continues. Mercer-MacKay Digital Storytelling’s new cloud-based application is a marketing destination targeted primarily at small- and medium-sized technology companies and departments of larger tech firms and combats these challenges.



Real-Time Dashboards Solve Marketing ROI Dilemma



The application will provide users with a self-service approach for lead generation by helping them create thought-leadership marketing campaigns. The application's features will include real-time, data-driven dashboards, artificial intelligence and machine learning, marketing templates and workflows, training, best-practice tips and support on how to locate and target the right customers, and more.



Thought-Leadership Marketing Supports Purchase Decisions



According to 2019 research conducted by Edelman, business-to-business marketing and sales people vastly underestimate the influence of thought leadership on demand-generation and sales efforts. When executed well, with strong vision and substance, thought leadership makes expertise accessible, increases trust in an organization, strengthens an organization’s reputation, and spurs meaningful conversations that lead to tangible business results. Ninety-two per cent of decision-makers say thought leadership has increased their respect for an organization, with 58 per cent stating that it has led them to award business to an organization. The majority of decision-makers agree that thought leadership is one of the best ways to get a sense of the calibre of thinking an organization can deliver.[ii]



“Module One of our application is just the start. We are building a robust roadmap, with more state-of-the-art marketing modules planned that combine data and thought leadership to give companies a competitive edge,” says Jared Foxworthy, Chief Data Officer of Mercer-MacKay Digital Storytelling. “Our application mobilizes data in a variety of innovative ways to enrich the storytelling experience, make smarter marketing investments, and help measure end-to-end ROI.”



Mercer-MacKay Digital Storytelling has been helping technology companies tell their stories since 2007. As a digital marketing agency focused on building thought-leadership content lead-generation programs, MMS enables companies to get above the noise and connect with their audience. Everything they do is data-driven storytelling, delivering your message and brand in a compelling and unique manner, through eBooks, email, websites, blogs, social, case studies, infographics, e-newsletters, video and other digital content.



For more information and to register for the free module, visit



The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



For more information:

Dianne Davey

VP, Business Development & Partner Alliance

416-464-9619

info@mercermackay.com



[i] https://www.gartner.com/en/insights/top-insights



https://portal.mercermackay.com/



