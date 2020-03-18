The U.S. Patent Office Has Awarded Patent Number U.S. 10,593,886 to Molecular Glasses, Inc. for "OLED Devices with Improved Lifetime"

Press Releases Molecular Glasses Press Release Share Blog

Molecular Glasses™, OLEDIQ™, NONcrystallizable™, HIentropy™ are trademarks of Molecular Glasses, Inc. Rochester, NY, March 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The present invention provides an OLED multilayer electroluminescent device that includes a cathode, an anode, a light-emitting layer (LEL) disposed there between, and charge-transporting layers disposed between (A) the cathode and the light-emitting layer, (B) the anode and the light-emitting layer, or (C) both (A) and (B). The light-emitting layer (LEL) includes a host material and an emitter. The host material includes a high-entropy non-crystallizable molecular glass mixture, which includes hole-transporting capabilities, electron-transporting capabilities, or ambipolar capabilities. The ambipolar capabilities include hole-transporting capabilities and electron-transporting capabilities.According to Mike Molaire, Molecular Glasses’ CEO and Founder, “This fifth issued U.S. patent strongly advances the company position in this new class of small molecule organic semiconductor materials."OLEDIQ™ materials are amorphous, soluble small molecules that are non-crystallizable, which prevents aggregation of dopant emitters. This means OLEDIQ™ produces significant improvements in OLED lifetime and high reliability.This is an ideal platform for high-efficiency, long-lasting blue OLED. OLEDIQ™ materials can be used for both the vacuum-thermal deposition production process, as well as inkjet printing without any modification."We are building a strong patent portfolio," says Molaire. "Molecular Glasses has an additional 18 U.S. and international patents pending."About Molecular Glasses, Inc.Molecular Glasses, Inc. is a supplier of patented materials to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) for use in displays (cell phones and tablets for example, and specialty lighting). Molecular Glasses is positioned to transform OLED applications across large and small scale displays, automotive electronics, lighting, and more, disrupting a market segment estimated to reach $4 billion by 2020. www.molecularglasses.comMolecular Glasses™, OLEDIQ™, NONcrystallizable™, HIentropy™ are trademarks of Molecular Glasses, Inc. Contact Information Molecular Glasses, Inc.

Mike Molaire

585-210-2861



molecularglasses.com

1999 Lake Ave., B82 Suite B106, Rochester, NY 14650



