PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Molecular Glasses

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Molecular Glasses: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

The U.S. Patent Office Has Awarded Patent Number U.S. 10,593,886 to Molecular Glasses, Inc. for "OLED Devices with Improved Lifetime"


The U.S. Patent Office has Awarded Patent Number U.S. 10,593,886 to Molecular Glasses, Inc. for “OLED Devices with Improved Lifetime Using Non-Crystallizable Molecular Glass Mixture Hosts.”

The U.S. Patent Office Has Awarded Patent Number U.S. 10,593,886 to Molecular Glasses, Inc. for
Rochester, NY, March 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The present invention provides an OLED multilayer electroluminescent device that includes a cathode, an anode, a light-emitting layer (LEL) disposed there between, and charge-transporting layers disposed between (A) the cathode and the light-emitting layer, (B) the anode and the light-emitting layer, or (C) both (A) and (B). The light-emitting layer (LEL) includes a host material and an emitter. The host material includes a high-entropy non-crystallizable molecular glass mixture, which includes hole-transporting capabilities, electron-transporting capabilities, or ambipolar capabilities. The ambipolar capabilities include hole-transporting capabilities and electron-transporting capabilities.

According to Mike Molaire, Molecular Glasses’ CEO and Founder, “This fifth issued U.S. patent strongly advances the company position in this new class of small molecule organic semiconductor materials."

OLEDIQ™ materials are amorphous, soluble small molecules that are non-crystallizable, which prevents aggregation of dopant emitters. This means OLEDIQ™ produces significant improvements in OLED lifetime and high reliability.This is an ideal platform for high-efficiency, long-lasting blue OLED. OLEDIQ™ materials can be used for both the vacuum-thermal deposition production process, as well as inkjet printing without any modification.

"We are building a strong patent portfolio," says Molaire. "Molecular Glasses has an additional 18 U.S. and international patents pending."

About Molecular Glasses, Inc.
Molecular Glasses, Inc. is a supplier of patented materials to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) for use in displays (cell phones and tablets for example, and specialty lighting). Molecular Glasses is positioned to transform OLED applications across large and small scale displays, automotive electronics, lighting, and more, disrupting a market segment estimated to reach $4 billion by 2020. www.molecularglasses.com

Molecular Glasses™, OLEDIQ™, NONcrystallizable™, HIentropy™ are trademarks of Molecular Glasses, Inc.
Contact Information
Molecular Glasses, Inc.
Mike Molaire
585-210-2861
Contact
molecularglasses.com
1999 Lake Ave., B82 Suite B106, Rochester, NY 14650

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Molecular Glasses
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help