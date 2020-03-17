Zito Media to Provide Its 20x2 Megabit Internet Service Available Free of Charge for Two Months to Low Income Residents

Press Releases Zito Media Press Release Share Blog

Given the likelihood of a significant number of households requiring this service, Zito will allocate as many resources as possible to this program, and they will work to install service to qualifying households as quickly as possible. Any residents who may be eligible for this program can call Zito at 800-365-6988, text at 814-200-0728 or can email at support@zitomedia.com. Coudersport, PA, March 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Zito Media is making its 20x2 megabit internet service available free of charge for two months to low income residents. As schools close and businesses move to work-at-home solutions in order to slow the spread of the virus, internet service for low income residents has become essential. This program is responding directly to that need.In order to qualify for the service, a resident must:- Produce documentation that their household qualifies for an income tested government program such as the National School Lunch Program, Housing Assistance, or Medicaid.- Have no outstanding debt to Zito for the previous 12 months.- Have not been a Zito internet customer for the previous 60 days.- Reside in a Zito service area in a residence where a standard cable install is possible.After 60 days of free service under this program, the price will adjust to $24.95 per month. Customers may choose to disconnect the service at any time.Given the likelihood of a significant number of households requiring this service, Zito will allocate as many resources as possible to this program, and they will work to install service to qualifying households as quickly as possible. Any residents who may be eligible for this program can call Zito at 800-365-6988, text at 814-200-0728 or can email at support@zitomedia.com. Contact Information Zito Media

