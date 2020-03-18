Pivot Point Security’s Latest Episode from “The Virtual CISO Podcast" Finally Answers the Question, "What Does a vCISO Actually Do?"

The latest episode in Pivot Point Security’s “The Virtual CISO Podcast” reveals “True Confessions of a Real Virtual CISO.” Featuring veteran vCISO Andrew Farkas, along with host John Verry, Pivot Point Security’s CISO and Managing Partner, the discussion nails down exactly what a vCISO does, what skills he or she needs most, and how the vCISO role looks and functions in different real-world scenarios.





What is a vCISO and what value does the role deliver? That question is the focal point of this podcast. Surfacing some surprising insights and clarifying multiple misconceptions amid frequent one-liners, the discussion covers topics like:



- The real-world definition of the term vCISO - and how it differs from many of the conceptual views out there

- The pros and cons of leveraging a vCISO

- What exactly a vCISO does (or should be doing) for clients day-to-day

- How an organization’s size and industry impact the vCISO role

- The balance of business and technical savvy a vCISO needs

- Where the vCISO role really fits within the C-suite

- Why more and more companies that already have a CISO are hiring vCISOs



If your organization is contemplating engaging a vCISO, has one currently, or just wants to find out more, this episode is perfect for you. To access this episode and others in Pivot Point Security’s Virtual CISO podcast series anytime, Trenton, NJ, March 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- While virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) services are a fast-growing trend, there is still widespread perplexity about the vCISO role. As special guest Andrew Farkas put it, “A lot of organizations don’t know what a CISO is, so the ‘v’ just confuses it more.” Another challenge with defining the vCISO role is the wide range of “depth and frequency” of engagement within current service offerings.What is a vCISO and what value does the role deliver? That question is the focal point of this podcast. Surfacing some surprising insights and clarifying multiple misconceptions amid frequent one-liners, the discussion covers topics like:- The real-world definition of the term vCISO - and how it differs from many of the conceptual views out there- The pros and cons of leveraging a vCISO- What exactly a vCISO does (or should be doing) for clients day-to-day- How an organization’s size and industry impact the vCISO role- The balance of business and technical savvy a vCISO needs- Where the vCISO role really fits within the C-suite- Why more and more companies that already have a CISO are hiring vCISOsIf your organization is contemplating engaging a vCISO, has one currently, or just wants to find out more, this episode is perfect for you. To access this episode and others in Pivot Point Security’s Virtual CISO podcast series anytime, here is the link