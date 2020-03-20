Saelig Introduces the Fotric 226B Thermal Camera for Automated, Non-Contact Personnel Temperature Screening

Press Releases Saelig Co. Inc. Press Release

The Fotric 226B’s AI algorithm automatically detects and assesses the temperatures of passing humans to provide instant fever alarms.

The Fotric 226B’s Polysilicon-FPA sensor provides a thermal image of up to 110k pixels of effective temperature measurement points. The WLIR software provided has a built-in AI face-shape detection algorithm which detects facial temperatures with a 100% success rate. A built-in AI temperature calibration algorithm within the software automatically locks onto face shapes and rejects other high temperature sources in the field of view. The Fotric 226B has been designed for excellent measurement stability, with automatic correction for ambient changes to avoid false alarms. The WLIR software utilizes a body temperature calibration algorithm which automatically collects face temperatures in different scenarios for self-learning. It adjusts the body temperature alarm threshold in real-time by adapting to ambient changes, preventing alarms for body temperature variations due to morning or night differences. The WLIR software can automatically count the number of screened personnel and the number of suspected abnormal body temperature alarms during a screening process, which is helpful for statistics, and for epidemic prevention and control.



The Fotric 226B Thermal Camera performs best indoors with a detection distance of 3' to 10' using ambient lighting. It is simple to set up, requiring one power outlet and a PC connection. The camera has a standard mount for use with a tripod. Made by Fotric Precision Instruments, an innovative intelligent thermal imaging products manufacturer, the Fotric 226B Thermal Camera with free WLIR software is available now from Saelig Company Inc., Fotric's authorized North American distributor. Fairport, NY, March 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the Fotric 226B Infrared Thermal Imager, a standalone infrared camera and PC software combination that provides safe, non-contact measurement of passing human traffic, without requiring person-to-person contact, ensuring the safety of the detection personnel themselves. It has a millisecond response time which automatically locks on to facial outlines to give accurate non-contact temperature measurements. This fast response means that it does not affect traffic flow or behavior habits, yet can quickly detect people with potential health issues. When the Fotric 226B detects a face with an above-normal body temperature, an audible alarm is immediately triggered, a red box is placed on the PC image of the target face, and a high quality image is captured with the accurate body temperature overlaid. WLIR software then automatically emits a buzzer alarm to alert support personnel.

