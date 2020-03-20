Product Development Company in Children’s Publishing Childress Ink LLC Receives Media Attention, BBB Accreditation, & Adds Award-Winning Journalist to Team

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Childress Ink Press Release

pr@sohopress.com Caledonia, MI, March 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Author, award-winning editor, longtime Girls’ Life reviewer, and children’s book product developer Kim Childress proudly announces Childress Ink LLC products’ recognition in the media, Better Business Bureau accreditation, and expansion of the Childress Ink product development team.Founder of Childress Ink in 2014, Childress quickly saw the need for a team as her own projects and additional clients helped produce 35 titles since inception, including Find Your Future in STEAM, featured series for 2020 Take Our Daughters & Sons to Work Day this April 23, 2020 (#WorkplaceSuperstars). Childress and team worked with Dianne Lindsey Reeves and Cherry Lake Publishing to conceptualize and contribute to the three-part career-based nonfiction series.The latest picture book produced by the Childress Ink team, "The Legend of the Fairy Stones," by Kelly Anne White (Morgan James Kids, 2019) is a Barnes & Noble Bookseller Favorite, a Purple Dragonfly Book Award recipient, and a 2020 excellence-in-Craft Award Second-Place Winner from the Virginia Outdoor Writers Association.Recently, Childress Ink was BBB-recommended and fully-affiliated as offering excellent professional and technical services. “Doing good business in honesty and integrity is always my mode of operation,” Childress says. “I’m proud to be recognized by and support the BBB.”With steady growth and a queue of projects, Childress Ink welcomes award-winning journalist Alyshia Hull as Associate Product Developer. “I value having a strong team in creating and promotion of children’s books of excellence,” says Childress. In addition to her own projects, Hull will work as product developer on works-in-progress, upcoming reading initiatives, literary partnerships, and expansion into e-retail.Alyshia Hull is a freelance writer and speaker whose goal is to involve children in reading, writing, and storytelling. Alyshia has worked with Girls’ Life, Bossbabe.co, Intern Queen, American Greetings, Rachael Ray, Keurig, Fabletics, FabFitFun, Her Sports Corner, and more. A recent graduate with a BA in journalism, Alyshia has won multiple awards, including the SUNY Oswego Journalism Award for both Editorial and Opinion writing. Alyshia overcame a childhood learning disability before becoming an award-winning journalist, author, and social media master, after disregarding naysayers who said she’d never be good enough. Learn more at www.herfirstmile.com.Kim Childress: Award-winning editor and author, Kim Childress began her career in children’s publishing as a bookseller at Kids’ Ink Children’s Bookstore in Indianapolis, became middle-grade editor for HarperCollins Christian Publishing (Zondervan), and she continues as book editor for Girls’ Life magazine since the magazine’s 1994 debut. Kim has written, edited and helped produce hundreds of books, stories and articles for children and the adults in their lives, all while raising a personal focus group of four children. Share the adventures at www.childressink.com.Contact: KBChild@aol.compr@sohopress.com Contact Information Childress Ink, LLC

Kim Childress

517-410-8747



www.childressink.com

353 Green Ridge Dr. SE

Caledonia, MI 49316



