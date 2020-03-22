PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
HealthONE's North Suburban Medical Center Announces New Chief Financial Officer


Thornton, CO, March 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- North Suburban Medical Center has named Nathan Esparza as its chief financial officer.

Esparza is a seasoned financial leader with more than 20 years of experience in a number of roles and has worked at several HealthONE hospitals, including North Suburban Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and Skyridge Medical Center. Most recently, he served as the assistant chief financial officer for Swedish Medical Center where he managed the financial accounting and reporting department.

With his return to North Suburban as CFO, Esparza will direct all financial departments, oversee allocation of resources, and preparation of the annual budget. Esparza will serve as the senior leader for accounting, central supply, admissions, and case management departments.

“Nathan is known as a hands on leader who dedicates time to building relationships across departments to create a positive culture within the Finance Department,” said Daphne David, president and CEO of North Suburban Medical Center. “I am looking forward to working with him as we continue to provide high-quality care to the communities we serve.”
Contact Information
HCA/HealthONE
Betty Rueda-Aguilar
303-453-2762
Contact
NorthSuburban.com

