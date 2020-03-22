Days for Girls International Launches Masks4Millions Campaign

Press Releases Days for Girls International Press Release Share Blog

Days for Girls has a global network of more than 70,000 volunteers and 150 social enterprises who sew menstrual washable pads (DfG Kits). Now, their email inboxes and phone lines have been flooded with requests for face masks to distribute to medical personnel and patients around the world. Days for Girls has decided to pivot in order to meet the need. As a global community that has a long history of stepping up to challenges, Days for Girls is calling on their volunteers and other community members to participate in the DfG Masks4Millions campaign with a goal of providing millions of face masks to hospitals and clinics around the world.



Why face masks? The CDC recommends using facemasks when medical personnel have no other options available. Without any other options, masks are the best line of defense for protecting medical providers and patients from the risk of COVID-19. Days for Girls is committed to keeping everyone safe and ensuring that they have the supplies they need while they are on the front lines.



“The health and safety of communities is of utmost importance to us at Days for Girls,” said CEO and Founder Celeste Mergens. “That is why we are stepping up to mobilize our army of passionate volunteers and global enterprises to sew masks in response to this immediate and important public health need. Periods do not pause for pandemics and many stores are completely out of pads and tampons. Washable solutions people can count on are now more important than ever. We will also be using our resources to continue making washable pads to distribute to food banks, shelters and others in need, wherever we are around the globe, while we help meet this critical temporary need for masks. This is something we can also help bridge the gap for.”



Seattle, WA, March 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Days for Girls International, a global nonprofit dedicated to ensuring menstrual health for women around the world, has launched a Masks4Millions campaign in response to the global COVID-19 crisis.

Days for Girls has a global network of more than 70,000 volunteers and 150 social enterprises who sew menstrual washable pads (DfG Kits). Now, their email inboxes and phone lines have been flooded with requests for face masks to distribute to medical personnel and patients around the world. Days for Girls has decided to pivot in order to meet the need. As a global community that has a long history of stepping up to challenges, Days for Girls is calling on their volunteers and other community members to participate in the DfG Masks4Millions campaign with a goal of providing millions of face masks to hospitals and clinics around the world.

Why face masks? The CDC recommends using facemasks when medical personnel have no other options available. Without any other options, masks are the best line of defense for protecting medical providers and patients from the risk of COVID-19. Days for Girls is committed to keeping everyone safe and ensuring that they have the supplies they need while they are on the front lines.

"The health and safety of communities is of utmost importance to us at Days for Girls," said CEO and Founder Celeste Mergens. "That is why we are stepping up to mobilize our army of passionate volunteers and global enterprises to sew masks in response to this immediate and important public health need. Periods do not pause for pandemics and many stores are completely out of pads and tampons. Washable solutions people can count on are now more important than ever. We will also be using our resources to continue making washable pads to distribute to food banks, shelters and others in need, wherever we are around the globe, while we help meet this critical temporary need for masks. This is something we can also help bridge the gap for."

About Days for Girls International: Days for Girls International is an award-winning NGO that works to shatter stigma and limitations associated with menstruation for improved health, education, and livelihoods. Through our Education & Access to Menstrual Products Strategy, Days for Girls provides a holistic menstrual health education curriculum and increases women and girls' access to menstrual products. Through our Policy & Advocacy Strategy, Days for Girls educates and builds connections with national and international policymakers, coalitions, and organizations who can advance, accelerate and amplify the importance of menstrual health in improving education and livelihood outcomes for women and girls. To date, Days for Girls has reached more than 1.7 million women and girls in 144 countries on 6 continents with quality, sustainable menstrual care solutions, and health education.

Contact Information
Days for Girls International

Sandy Clark

+1-360-220-8393



daysforgirls.org



