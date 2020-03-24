Zenger Folkman Webinar Shares Inside Look at The New Extraordinary Leader

Press Releases Zenger Folkman Press Release Share Blog

Jack Zenger and Joe Folkman share their latest research in the updated bestseller, The New Extraordinary Leader.





“In my considerable years within this industry, I have heard many different leadership philosophies and trends,” said Jack Zenger, CEO of Zenger Folkman. “It’s fascinating to see how quickly some of these phases go, but the ones that stick around are based in hard evidence. They are not based on just a gut feeling, but something thousands of leaders have tried and found successful. Zenger Folkman is committed to data-driven insights and focused research, and it is consistently evolving and changing.”



What do the next 15 years in leadership development look like? In this webinar, Jack Zenger and Joe Folkman will take an in-depth look into the data behind their new book, "The New Extraordinary Leader." They will also share:



Additional insights into the data and research that powers our unique 360-degree assessment experience.



The latest data on how individuals can develop their capabilities, using research and insights from over 15 years of helping organizations develop extraordinary leaders.



New practices that will help organizations prepare for successful leadership development initiatives.



Zenger Folkman is the authority in strengths-based leadership development. Their award-winning programs employ research-based methods that improve organizations and turn good managers into extraordinary leaders. Provo, UT, March 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Jack Zenger and Joe Folkman recently released an updated edition of their best-selling book, "The Extraordinary Leader." Zenger Folkman's proprietary 360-feedback assessments of leaders in the real world - how they lead, what works, and what doesn't - provides the data that makes "The New Extraordinary Leader" unique in a crowded field of such books.

