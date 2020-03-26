Science Experiment Kit Helps People Understand How Virus Transmission Works

A Montana-based science educational and supply company named Home Science Tools (HST) has introduced a new, educational kit created specifically to help learners better understand what a pandemic is and how viruses work. Perfect for use at home, the new kits help learners better understand germs and viruses – how they work, are spread (transmitted) and how to keep yourself and those you love, safe.





This kit, called the "Coronavirus Education Kit*" provides detailed, scientifically accurate information about viruses, epidemics, pandemics, explanations of contagion, immunity, and the role of treatments, isolation, and quarantine. Through 6 hands-on activities, individuals will gain an appreciation for virus transmission, better understand the importance of hygienic practices, and begin to understand the consequences and responses of spread through a community.



“In a time of uncertainty, all of us have many questions – about our safety, our health and our future. In the new Coronavirus Education Kit, we don’t claim to have the answers. Rather, we hope to bring to life the science behind the recommendations of world health authorities; things like washing your hands, social distancing and quarantines. The hands-on activities in this kit allow students of all ages to understand and explore disease transmission and consider ways they can help reduce the spread. While uncertainty will remain, we hope this kit provides students and families a strong scientific foundation through which they can interpret current circumstances and that what they learn here inspires them to explore even more,” says Trevor Zuroff, Ph.D., HST Product Development Manager.



The kit includes six hands-on activities:



1. Testing hand-washing techniques for the removal of simulated viruses and germs on hands; practicing proper hand hygiene;

2. Exploring person-to-person virus transmission using simulated "germs";

3. Assessing the possibility of surface-to-person transmission;

4. Demonstrating droplet-based transmission from a sneeze or cough;

5. Finding the source of a virus outbreak in a fictitious scenario; and

6. Creating a potential solution that could be implemented in the fictitious community to protect citizens, prevent the spread of an infectious disease, and care for infected patients.



This Coronavirus Education Kit can be found



“Teaching science is one of the most challenging subjects for most of our homeschool families and many other customers. Finding the time, knowing what to do, and gathering the necessary materials are part of the challenge. Regardless of where you or your kids are in your/their science journey, Home Science Tools is here to fully support you. We provide the expertise, products and services to save you time and make your life easier while bring science to life,” says Frank Schaner, Founder/President.



Over its 25+ years in business, HST has created a strong collection of 500+ science projects, experiments and/or guides, which are accessible to anyone through its online "Learning Center." "We deeply value being able to offer quality tools and tips to families who are actively looking for relevant learning to share at home," says Frank. "That's always been our company's primary focus, and we are hopeful we'll be able to share valuable resources to those looking for help now with social distancing and an increased need for in home learning."