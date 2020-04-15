Stephanie E. Strawbridge Honored as a VIP Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Stephanie E. Strawbridge

Stephanie Strawbridge has over 25 years in the funeral services field. She is the funeral director at Strawbridge Memorial Chapel, a funeral home in Cleveland, Ohio. She is responsible for offering comfort and compassion to families and oversees all funeral services and staff.



Stephanie obtained a B.S. in Business Management from Central State University in 1992 as an honors graduate. She has worked in and around the funeral industry since 1989 and became a Licensed Funeral Director in 2007.



On July 15, 2008, the Strawbridge family was dealt a traumatic blow that turned into a blessing in disguise when Stephanie and two family members were laid off from their place of employment. By July 26, Stephanie’s vision of owning her own funeral business was becoming a reality when they secured the location of their own funeral home. Beginning in October of 2008, the family worked tirelessly day and night to form Strawbridge Memorial Chapel; the first funeral home in the City of Cleveland to be established by an African American Woman.



Ms. Strawbridge is very active in her community. She is the elected Central Committee Member in the ward where she resides and an elected Executive Committee member as well. She currently serves as the Board Vice President of the Mt. Pleasant NOW Development Corporation and sits on the Southeast Design Review Committee. Stephanie is a member of the Greater Cleveland Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., El Hasa Court No. 47 (DOI-PHA), where she serves as the Imperial Deputy for the Oasis, Bethel Chapter No. 58 Order of Eastern Star, and still has a lifetime bond with her Kappa Sweetheart sisters from Central State University (Delta Zeta Chapter).



Stephanie Strawbridge was honored as the first African American woman to open a funeral home in Cleveland, Ohio. She was selected as Business Woman of the Month by Iota Phi Lambda and recognized by Who's Who in Black Cleveland.



Stephanie is passionate about her work and feels honored to be able to serve the families in her community. In her spare time, she enjoys reading and karaoke.



Stephanie Strawbridge states, "This business is more than a career to me; it's a ministry."



For further information, contact www.strawbridgememorialchapel.com.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

Cleveland, OH, April 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Stephanie E. Strawbridge of Cleveland, Ohio has been honored as a VIP Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of funeral services. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



