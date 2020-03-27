Bruce Lev Audio Book Release "Billy Shears - The Secret History of the Beatles"

Paul is dead! You may have heard the rumors; you may have even seen or heard some of the clues. But what if it's really true? What if Paul McCartney did die in a car crash at the height of the Beatles' fame? Could his doppelganger have stepped in to help the band continue its career? Bruce (Doctor) Lev says "yes" in this fictionalized history dramatizing this strange turning point in the band's career. In "Billy Shears: The Secret History of the Beatles," you'll meet Billy Campbell, the lookalike who saves the Beatles' career and ultimately bears the brunt of the turmoil, stresses, and strains his role in the band creates. If you've ever asked yourself: Could this have really happened? Bruce (Doctor) Lev crafts a compelling tale to show you the possible outcome.