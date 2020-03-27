PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
LevSongs Productions

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from LevSongs Productions: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Bruce Lev Audio Book Release "Billy Shears - The Secret History of the Beatles"


Bruce Lev created and narrated his 2002 book "Billy Shears - The Secret History of the Beatles" that is now available on Audio (ACX), Amazon, and iTunes.

Bruce Lev Audio Book Release
Phoenix, AZ, March 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The audio book of "Billy Shears - The Secret History of the Beatles" is now available on Audio (ACX), Amazon, and iTunes.

For more info, purchasing links, and new clues from "Cluesters" from around the world visit his website:
http://paulisdead.info/ or
http://billyshearsbook.com/ or
go directly to Audible:
https://www.audible.com/pd/Billy-Shears-Audiobook/B08664XP7Z

Paul is dead! You may have heard the rumors; you may have even seen or heard some of the clues. But what if it’s really true? What if Paul McCartney did die in a car crash at the height of the Beatles’ fame? Could his doppelganger have stepped in to help the band continue its career? Bruce (Doctor) Lev says “yes” in this fictionalized history dramatizing this strange turning point in the band’s career. In "Billy Shears: The Secret History of the Beatles," you’ll meet Billy Campbell, the lookalike who saves the Beatles’ career and ultimately bears the brunt of the turmoil, stresses, and strains his role in the band creates. If you’ve ever asked yourself: Could this have really happened? Bruce (Doctor) Lev crafts a compelling tale to show you the possible outcome.
Contact Information
LevSongs Productions
Bruce Lev
623-444-5250
Contact
www.PaulisDead.Info
Text or E-mails are best.
Attached Files

Bruce (Doctor) Lev
Bruce (Doctor) Lev author and narrator.
Filename: DoctorLevPromoPictcropped.png

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from LevSongs Productions
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help