Kidney Care Partners

KCP Statement on CMS’ Agreement to Classify Peritoneal Dialysis Catheters and Vascular Access as Essential Surgeries for Kidney Patients


Washington, DC, March 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Kidney Care Partners – the nation’s leading kidney care coalition comprised of patient advocates, dialysis professionals, care providers, researchers, and manufacturers dedicated to working together to improve quality of care for individuals living with kidney diseases – applauds the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for issuing a statement today clarifying its elective surgery guidance, agreeing that peritoneal dialysis (PD) catheters and vascular access placements are essential surgeries.

This clarification will ensure individuals with end-stage renal disease (ESRD or kidney failure) can continue to access vascular access and PD catheter services, which are necessary procedures to allow patients to dialyze in the home or in-center, during the COVID-19 crisis.
Kidney Care Partners
Sarah Ann Rhoades
703-548-0019
Contact
http://www.kidneycarepartners.org/

