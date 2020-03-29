WCA is Presenting “Measuring Credit Department Performance” Webinar

Press Releases WCA/BCMA Press Release

Milwaukee, WI, March 29, 2020 --(



1. The limitations of traditional measures of credit performance

2. The ways companies often measure credit performance today

3. Other useful and relevant measures of performance of the credit team to consider

4. How to convince your company to use both traditional and non-traditional measurements

5. How to develop (and how Not to set) individual performance goals for credit team members



This Webinar will be held on April 22 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($65/$79) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.



Milwaukee, WI, March 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- During this enlightening program, Michael will examine:

1. The limitations of traditional measures of credit performance

2. The ways companies often measure credit performance today

3. Other useful and relevant measures of performance of the credit team to consider

4. How to convince your company to use both traditional and non-traditional measurements

5. How to develop (and how Not to set) individual performance goals for credit team members

This Webinar will be held on April 22 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($65/$79) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.

The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit http://www.wcacredit.org. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-827-2880, Ext. 221

