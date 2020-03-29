PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
WCA/BCMA

Press Release

Receive press releases from WCA/BCMA: By Email RSS Feeds:

WCA is Presenting “Measuring Credit Department Performance” Webinar


Milwaukee, WI, March 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- During this enlightening program, Michael will examine:

1. The limitations of traditional measures of credit performance
2. The ways companies often measure credit performance today
3. Other useful and relevant measures of performance of the credit team to consider
4. How to convince your company to use both traditional and non-traditional measurements
5. How to develop (and how Not to set) individual performance goals for credit team members

This Webinar will be held on April 22 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($65/$79) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.

The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit http://www.wcacredit.org. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-827-2880, Ext. 221
Contact Information
BCMA
Chrys Gregoire
262-289-1221
Contact
www.wcacredit.org

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from WCA/BCMA
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help