PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Midcoast Properties, Inc

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Midcoast Properties, Inc: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Smith's Mini Storage, Myrtle Beach, SC - Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.


Smith's Mini Storage, located in Myrtle Beach, SC, has been sold to an out-of-state buyer.

Hilton Head Island, SC, April 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading Self Storage Brokerage Firm in the Southeast, represented the Seller and secured the Buyer. The facility is comprised of 221 Climate Controlled and Traditional Storage Units. Amenities include fencing, with a computerized gate access and video cameras. There is also a residential home on the property. Smith's Mini Storage is located at 100 Sun Light Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC, which is about 160 miles southeast of Charlotte, NC, 140 miles east of Columbia, SC and 90 miles northeast of Charleston, SC.

Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, focusing on the Self Storage Industry. Brokerage services are available in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. The firm's focus is to be a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members and investors.

For additional information contact:
Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, (843) 342-7650, dale@midcoastproperties.com or
Michael Morrison, (803) 600-0602, michael@midcoastproperties.com
Contact Information
Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Dale C. Eisenman
843-342-7650
Contact
www.midcoastproperties.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Midcoast Properties, Inc
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help