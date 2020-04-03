This Startup Who Raised $1 Million Wants to Migrate Companies Affected by COVID-19 to Cloud for Free

For all the SMEs that have been economically affected by the virus and for the Medical, NGO’s and Educational companies that are active in finding a solution to the COVID-19 virus, Bunnyshell aid their recovery and evolution with free cloud migration. Read here for more details: New York, NY, April 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- It’s hard to imagine a world without cloud technology now that so many people are forced to work remotely. Never have we ever faced such a high demand for availability of IT resources facilitated by the cloud than during this pandemic.If there would be no cloud, we would lose so many of the things we do everyday - which would add to an existing list of things we can’t do during this COVID-19 pandemic. We would still rent DVD’s if it wasn’t for Netflix’s scalable video delivery service enabled by cloud. We would still conduct business meetings over classic peer networking instead of dynamic cloud-based solutions like Google Hangouts or Zoom. Services like Dropbox or iCloud make no exception to the rule."Bunnyshell wants to change the world by making the cloud accessible. Installing and launching servers, monitoring and scaling them, as well as security in the cloud, you can all solve them in minutes. The automation developed by Bunnyshell democratize access to cloud infrastructure – these are some of the arguments that made us invest in the Bunnyshell team," says Dan Călugareanu, Partner of Early Game Ventures, startup.ro reported.Founded in March 2018, Bunnyshell is a SaaS (software as a service) platform to simplify the usage of a cloud platform, from the very beginning – the coding; to the last operation – production. Or put more simply, Bunnyshell will put your cloud on auto-pilot to maximize applications performance, speed and uptime.“When it comes to installing applications on cloud infrastructure, things get complicated. It requires a system administrator to choose the best solution or architecture to make the settings and installations. This is where Bunnyshell comes in, so that, with just two to three clicks, anyone can install and launch cloud applications,” says Alin Dobra, CEO of Bunnyshell.For all the SMEs that have been economically affected by the virus and for the Medical, NGO’s and Educational companies that are active in finding a solution to the COVID-19 virus, Bunnyshell aid their recovery and evolution with free cloud migration. Read here for more details: https://www.bunnyshell.com/en-covid-19