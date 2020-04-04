WCA Presents "Office 365 – What Can It Do For You?" Webinar

Press Releases WCA/BCMA Press Release

Powerful Productivity Webinar Session; Top Tips and Tools to Improve Your Microsoft and Outlook Software Efficiency

Milwaukee, WI, April 04, 2020 --(

• Appreciate why O365 is a valuable tool in today’s office

• Examine the many features of O365

• Identify when to use SharePoint vs OneDrive vs. Teams vs. Groups

• Apply file sharing best practices

• Judge typical use cases as it applies to business.



This Webinar will be held on April 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($59/$89) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.



Milwaukee, WI, April 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In this quick-hitting Power Hour, students learn about many of the useful tools available in Microsoft Office 365 and how they apply to today's business. A detailed list of tools, explanations, and fundamental uses is provided. On completion of this course, students will:

Chrys Gregoire

262-289-1221



www.wcacredit.org



