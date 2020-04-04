WCA Presents "Office 365 – What Can It Do For You?" Webinar

Milwaukee, WI, April 04, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- In this quick-hitting Power Hour, students learn about many of the useful tools available in Microsoft Office 365 and how they apply to today’s business. A detailed list of tools, explanations, and fundamental uses is provided. On completion of this course, students will:
• Appreciate why O365 is a valuable tool in today’s office
• Examine the many features of O365
• Identify when to use SharePoint vs OneDrive vs. Teams vs. Groups
• Apply file sharing best practices
• Judge typical use cases as it applies to business.
This Webinar will be held on April 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($59/$89) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.
The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit http://www.wcacredit.org. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-827-2880, Ext. 221