WCA Presents "Lean Outlook – Simplify and Get More Done" Webinar

)-- Students move from using Outlook as a workhorse to riding it like a racehorse. Students discover hidden efficiency tools, understand best practices and how to use Outlook in a simplified yet strategic way. This course is designed for individuals and organizations who need to work more efficiently in Outlook. On completion of this course, students will:
• Save time using built-in tools
• Organize data for more efficient retrieval
• Automate routine tasks
• Locate data quickly.
This Webinar will be held on April 09, 2020 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($175/$145) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.
The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit http://www.wcacredit.org. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-827-2880, Ext. 221.