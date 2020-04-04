PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
WCA/BCMA

WCA Presents "Lean Outlook – Simplify and Get More Done" Webinar


Milwaukee, WI, April 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Students move from using Outlook as a workhorse to riding it like a racehorse. Students discover hidden efficiency tools, understand best practices and how to use Outlook in a simplified yet strategic way. This course is designed for individuals and organizations who need to work more efficiently in Outlook. On completion of this course, students will:
• Save time using built-in tools
• Organize data for more efficient retrieval
• Automate routine tasks
• Locate data quickly.

This Webinar will be held on April 09, 2020 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($175/$145) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.

The Association is a recognized authority in the Business Credit profession serving thousands of Business Credit professionals in Wisconsin and nationwide. To register online, visit http://www.wcacredit.org. For more information or to register, contact The Business Credit Management Association Wisconsin at 262-827-2880, Ext. 221.
Contact Information
BCMA
Chrys Gregoire
262-289-1221
Contact
www.wcacredit.org

