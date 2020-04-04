Press Releases WCA/BCMA Press Release

WCA Presents "Lean Outlook – Simplify and Get More Done" Webinar

Milwaukee, WI, April 04, 2020 --(

• Save time using built-in tools

• Organize data for more efficient retrieval

• Automate routine tasks

• Locate data quickly.



This Webinar will be held on April 09, 2020 at 9:00 AM Central Time. At the low cost of one registration fee ($175/$145) (one phone/internet connection), as many people as you wish in your office can view the Webinar. Easy-to-follow instructions will be sent with your meeting confirmation.



Chrys Gregoire

262-289-1221



www.wcacredit.org



