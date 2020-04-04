PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
ELEKS

Surviving Lockdown: ELEKS’ Tech Talk on Why Digital Matters Now More Than Ever


The crucial role of IT for logistics and retail during a time of chaos.

Chicago, IL, April 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- As we scramble to make sense of a new reality shaped by COVID-19, and the drastic actions aimed at stemming its devastation, it’s clear that online has a bigger role to play in business than ever before. Social distancing measures adopted by a number of governments have shifted physical interactions to digital, for the foreseeable future.

On April 8th, leading Ukrainian software firm ELEKS will host the latest installment of its first Tech Talks series online, addressing the pivotal role of IT in helping the logistics and retail sectors weather this storm. The event will feature expert opinion from Dr Josef Haid, Founder & CEO of Pick8ship and ELEKS’ Deputy CTO, Anatoliy Lytovchenko and Vitaliy Yuryev.

Companies have been slammed by the unprecedented growth in online orders and deliveries, leaving some unable to cope. But could this initial frenzy signal a radical shift in the consumption and delivery of goods? To grasp the broader implications of the pandemic we need only look to China, the largest trading nation in the world, whose borders remain closed despite hugely promising developments in local virus transmission. Now we’re seeing similar lockdowns across Europe and America. So, perhaps it’s time to rethink our fragile supply chain?

Anatoliy Lytovchenko, Deputy CTO at ELEKS comments, "Based on recent surveys, most companies noted supply chain disruptions and the knock-on effects of higher costs and missed sales, as the most pressing challenge facing industry now. This suggests that the logistics and supply chain sector is among the hardest-hit by the global pandemic. Could IT provide a solution? And can this solution be put in place now, rather than some distant date in the future?”

Follow this link to register for the event: bit.ly/2xDAdZ9

About ELEKS

ELEKS is a Top 100 Global Outsourcing Company, providing expert software engineering and consultancy services for over 29 years. Its talent pool of over 1500 specialists covers niches from Big Data to data migration and custom software development, making it the partner of choice for many of the world’s leading enterprises, SMEs and technology challengers.
ELEKS
Solomiya Yakymiv
+1 502 466 3178
eleks.com

