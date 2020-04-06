BOLDplanning Inc. Announces Naming of Stu Miller as Chief Executive Officer

Press Releases BOLDplanning Press Release Share Blog

Mr. Miller began serving on the BOLDplanning Board of Directors in October of 2019. He brings to the CEO role a vast amount of experience across a variety of industries, including twenty-five years in healthcare technology, six years in telecommunications and three years in the utilities sector.



Most recently, Mr. Miller served as Vice President of Special Projects at Nashville-based web development company, DevDigital. There, he focused on optimizing brand recognition, improving sales processes and leading other key revenue-enhancing initiatives.



Mr. Miller previously served as Chief Operating Officer for The Rehab Documentation Company Inc., President of Systems Technology Unlimited and Chief Information Officer for Envoy Corporation (now Change Healthcare). He also served as Vice President and Chief Information Officer for WorldCom (now Verizon Business).



Additionally, Mr. Miller has served as a member of the Alumni Board of Directors of Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management and President of the Owen Alumni Council. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Park Center of Nashville.



“BOLDplanning is fortunate to have Stu accept this leadership role,” said Fulton Wold, co-founder and Chairman of the Board. “His depth and breadth of experience will help us continue to provide our customers with the best products and services in the industry, while driving innovation and company growth.”



“BOLDplanning has been helping communities and organizations prepare for crisis situations for more than 15 years,” said newly appointed CEO, Stu Miller. “In these uncertain times, we are committed to expanding our capabilities and helping more people plan for disruptions and critical events. I’m honored to lead this dynamic organization, and truly excited about the future.”



BOLDplanning is the market frontrunner for Emergency Operations Planning (EOP), Continuity of Operations Planning (COOP), Business Continuity Planning (BCP) and Hazard Mitigation Planning (HMP).



Its consulting team is unrivaled in knowledge, experience and planning certifications. Through its BOLDplanning Remote service, all plan development, maintenance and exercising can be conducted completely online through facilitation by industry experts.



The company’s comprehensive BOLDplanning.com software platform walks planners through each step of the process, becoming the organization’s primary tool for managing and unifying various emergency and continuity plans.



Nashville, TN, April 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BOLDplanning Inc., the nation's frontrunner in preparedness planning consulting and software, announced today the naming of Stu Miller as Chief Executive Officer.Mr. Miller began serving on the BOLDplanning Board of Directors in October of 2019. He brings to the CEO role a vast amount of experience across a variety of industries, including twenty-five years in healthcare technology, six years in telecommunications and three years in the utilities sector.Most recently, Mr. Miller served as Vice President of Special Projects at Nashville-based web development company, DevDigital. There, he focused on optimizing brand recognition, improving sales processes and leading other key revenue-enhancing initiatives.Mr. Miller previously served as Chief Operating Officer for The Rehab Documentation Company Inc., President of Systems Technology Unlimited and Chief Information Officer for Envoy Corporation (now Change Healthcare). He also served as Vice President and Chief Information Officer for WorldCom (now Verizon Business).Additionally, Mr. Miller has served as a member of the Alumni Board of Directors of Vanderbilt University's Owen Graduate School of Management and President of the Owen Alumni Council. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Park Center of Nashville."BOLDplanning is fortunate to have Stu accept this leadership role," said Fulton Wold, co-founder and Chairman of the Board. "His depth and breadth of experience will help us continue to provide our customers with the best products and services in the industry, while driving innovation and company growth.""BOLDplanning has been helping communities and organizations prepare for crisis situations for more than 15 years," said newly appointed CEO, Stu Miller. "In these uncertain times, we are committed to expanding our capabilities and helping more people plan for disruptions and critical events. I'm honored to lead this dynamic organization, and truly excited about the future."About BOLDplanning Inc.BOLDplanning is the market frontrunner for Emergency Operations Planning (EOP), Continuity of Operations Planning (COOP), Business Continuity Planning (BCP) and Hazard Mitigation Planning (HMP).Its consulting team is unrivaled in knowledge, experience and planning certifications. Through its BOLDplanning Remote service, all plan development, maintenance and exercising can be conducted completely online through facilitation by industry experts.The company's comprehensive BOLDplanning.com software platform walks planners through each step of the process, becoming the organization's primary tool for managing and unifying various emergency and continuity plans.The BOLDplanning approach provides an unparalleled platform for both the public and private sector, making the critical process of contingency planning easy and efficient. Currently, BOLDplanning is the solution of choice for more than 10,000 organizational plans.

