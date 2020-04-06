PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
eLuma Online Therapy

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from eLuma Online Therapy: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

IDEA Illinois & eLuma Partner to Assist Educators


With schools facing prolonged closures, educators are struggling to provide adequate online instruction, IDEA Illinois & eLuma have partnered and will provide a series of training webinars to ensure that special education administrators, teachers and clinicians can optimize the remote learning experience.

IDEA Illinois & eLuma Partner to Assist Educators
Lehi, UT, April 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many special educators and related services providers are being asked to deliver learning and therapeutic sessions in an online setting for the first time. Without any other options, instruction is moving online for everyone across the country and many educators are finding the transition quite problematic.

With this problem at hand, IDEA Illinois & eLuma Online Therapy have partnered to provide a series of webinars to help special educators who need strategies for differentiated and individualized online instruction so they can ensure a free and appropriate public education (FAPE).

The first webinar, "Online Strategies for Special Education" will take place on Wednesday, April 8 at 12:30 CST. This webinar will help educators learn:

- Effective live, online instruction;
- Asynchronous student and parent engagement;
- Self-care and mental wellness while working from home.

Presenter and eLuma founder/CEO emphasized, "As instruction moves online during school closures, we are heavily focused on the transition for students and their well-being. We want to take the time now to focus on all of our fearless educators who will put this into action. We are happy to partner with IDEA Illinois and share a distilled set of strategies for online instruction in special education. We invite anyone who would benefit to participate with these free webinars."

Individuals interested in registering and watching the live event may do so by going here: www.elumatherapy.com/webinars/online-teaching-strategies-for-special-ed/.

IDEA Illinois and eLuma will host four followup webinars with more specific instructions for varying disciplines. To register, please use the same link listed above.

Online Strategies For Special Education Teachers
10:00 AM CST, Friday, April 10

Covering:

- Effective live, online instruction;
- Asynchronous student and parent engagement;
- Self-care and mental wellness while working from home.

Online Strategies For Speech
11:00 AM CST, Friday, April 10

Covering:

- Technology Tips and Tricks;
- Proactive Communication & Managing Behavior;
- Building Successful Lesson Plans for Speech Therapy Using Digital and Physical Resources.

Online Strategies For OT
12:00 PM CST, Friday, April 10

Covering:

- OT online set-up and Instruction;
- Materials and Activities during online sessions;
- Parent education, Demonstration, and Resources.

Online Strategies For School Psych & Mental Health
1:00 PM CST, Friday, April 10

Covering:

- Online tips for telepractice and consultation
- Online resources for Assessment
- Resources for school based counseling and mental health

Note: Illinois educators can earn one (1) PDH for each webinar they attend live.
Contact Information
eLuma | Online Therapy
George Dayton
(877) 496-3332 x752
Contact
www.elumatherapy.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from eLuma Online Therapy
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help