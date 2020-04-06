IDEA Illinois & eLuma Partner to Assist Educators

Lehi, UT, April 06, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many special educators and related services providers are being asked to deliver learning and therapeutic sessions in an online setting for the first time. Without any other options, instruction is moving online for everyone across the country and many educators are finding the transition quite problematic.
With this problem at hand, IDEA Illinois & eLuma Online Therapy have partnered to provide a series of webinars to help special educators who need strategies for differentiated and individualized online instruction so they can ensure a free and appropriate public education (FAPE).
The first webinar, "Online Strategies for Special Education" will take place on Wednesday, April 8 at 12:30 CST. This webinar will help educators learn:
- Effective live, online instruction;
- Asynchronous student and parent engagement;
- Self-care and mental wellness while working from home.
Presenter and eLuma founder/CEO emphasized, "As instruction moves online during school closures, we are heavily focused on the transition for students and their well-being. We want to take the time now to focus on all of our fearless educators who will put this into action. We are happy to partner with IDEA Illinois and share a distilled set of strategies for online instruction in special education. We invite anyone who would benefit to participate with these free webinars."
Individuals interested in registering and watching the live event may do so by going here: www.elumatherapy.com/webinars/online-teaching-strategies-for-special-ed/
.
IDEA Illinois and eLuma will host four followup webinars with more specific instructions for varying disciplines. To register, please use the same link listed above.
Online Strategies For Special Education Teachers
10:00 AM CST, Friday, April 10
Covering:
- Effective live, online instruction;
- Asynchronous student and parent engagement;
- Self-care and mental wellness while working from home.
Online Strategies For Speech
11:00 AM CST, Friday, April 10
Covering:
- Technology Tips and Tricks;
- Proactive Communication & Managing Behavior;
- Building Successful Lesson Plans for Speech Therapy Using Digital and Physical Resources.
Online Strategies For OT
12:00 PM CST, Friday, April 10
Covering:
- OT online set-up and Instruction;
- Materials and Activities during online sessions;
- Parent education, Demonstration, and Resources.
Online Strategies For School Psych & Mental Health
1:00 PM CST, Friday, April 10
Covering:
- Online tips for telepractice and consultation
- Online resources for Assessment
- Resources for school based counseling and mental health
Note: Illinois educators can earn one (1) PDH for each webinar they attend live.