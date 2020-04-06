IDEA Illinois & eLuma Partner to Assist Educators

Press Releases eLuma Online Therapy Press Release Share Blog

With schools facing prolonged closures, educators are struggling to provide adequate online instruction, IDEA Illinois & eLuma have partnered and will provide a series of training webinars to ensure that special education administrators, teachers and clinicians can optimize the remote learning experience.





With this problem at hand, IDEA Illinois & eLuma Online Therapy have partnered to provide a series of webinars to help special educators who need strategies for differentiated and individualized online instruction so they can ensure a free and appropriate public education (FAPE).



The first webinar, "Online Strategies for Special Education" will take place on Wednesday, April 8 at 12:30 CST. This webinar will help educators learn:



- Effective live, online instruction;

- Asynchronous student and parent engagement;

- Self-care and mental wellness while working from home.



Presenter and eLuma founder/CEO emphasized, "As instruction moves online during school closures, we are heavily focused on the transition for students and their well-being. We want to take the time now to focus on all of our fearless educators who will put this into action. We are happy to partner with IDEA Illinois and share a distilled set of strategies for online instruction in special education. We invite anyone who would benefit to participate with these free webinars."



Individuals interested in registering and watching the live event may do so by going here:



IDEA Illinois and eLuma will host four followup webinars with more specific instructions for varying disciplines. To register, please use the same link listed above.



Online Strategies For Special Education Teachers

10:00 AM CST, Friday, April 10



Covering:



- Effective live, online instruction;

- Asynchronous student and parent engagement;

- Self-care and mental wellness while working from home.



Online Strategies For Speech

11:00 AM CST, Friday, April 10



Covering:



- Technology Tips and Tricks;

- Proactive Communication & Managing Behavior;

- Building Successful Lesson Plans for Speech Therapy Using Digital and Physical Resources.



Online Strategies For OT

12:00 PM CST, Friday, April 10



Covering:



- OT online set-up and Instruction;

- Materials and Activities during online sessions;

- Parent education, Demonstration, and Resources.



Online Strategies For School Psych & Mental Health

1:00 PM CST, Friday, April 10



Covering:



- Online tips for telepractice and consultation

- Online resources for Assessment

- Resources for school based counseling and mental health



George Dayton

(877) 496-3332 x752



www.elumatherapy.com



