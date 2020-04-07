BDA Advises Henkel on Sale of Its Asian Electronic Cleaning Chemicals Business to Nippon Kayaku

Press Releases BDA Partners Ltd Press Release Share Blog

Henkel’s Asian electronic cleaning chemicals business was part of Henkel’s Adhesives Technologies division. It is a leading producer of mission-critical cleaning chemicals for LCD panel and semiconductor production. It is an established technology leader with a 20-year track record for quality and reliability. It is a key supplier to global blue chip OEMs, notably in China, Japan and Taiwan.



BDA was the exclusive financial advisor to Henkel on the transaction.



Yukio Tachibana, Nippon Kayaku’s Head of Functional Chemicals, said: “This acquisition will bring significant benefit to Nippon Kayaku and fits perfectly into our electronics materials business line. We are looking forward to new opportunities through existing product line synergies, along with new product developments, using channels from both Nippon Kayaku and Henkel as part of our strategic plan to become an advanced semiconductor materials supplier.”



Mark Webster, BDA Managing Director, noted: “This transaction marks BDA’s fourth successful sale process for Henkel in the last decade. It shows again the trust that world-leading corporates place in BDA to deliver robust, value-maximizing divestitures for Asian assets, even in tumultuous markets. We have a particularly strong track record in the chemical and tech sectors.”



Deal Team:

Jeff Acton, Managing Director, Tokyo

Mark Webster, Managing Director, Singapore

Noriyuki Sonoda, Managing Director, Tokyo

Jason Song, Director, Shanghai

Rex Zhang, Associate, Shanghai

Fengnu Ge, Associate, Shanghai

Zac Chartier, Associate, New York



About Henkel



Henkel, headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany, is one of the world’s leading chemicals and consumer goods companies. Operating globally with a diversified portfolio, Henkel holds leading positions in the industrial and consumer sectors with three segments: Adhesive Technologies, Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care. Henkel employs more than 52,000 people worldwide, 85 percent of whom work outside of Germany. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international ratings and rankings. In the fiscal year 2019, the company reported sales of EUR20bn and an Adjusted EBIT of around EUR3.2bn. www.henkel.com



About Nippon Kayaku



Nippon Kayaku was founded in 1916 as the first industrial explosives manufacturer in Japan. Since then, Nippon Kayaku has developed products to meet the needs of the time by using and adapting core technologies in explosives, dyes, pharmaceuticals and resins. Nippon Kayaku is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE:4272) and operates four business segments globally – Functional Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Safety Systems and Agrochemicals. For the fiscal year ended Mar 31, 2019, Nippon Kayaku generated sales of JPY173bn (US$1.6bn) and operating income of JPY20bn (US$180m). www.nipponkayaku.co.jp



About BDA



BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 20 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.



Euan Rellie

212-265-5300



www.bdapartners.com



