Press Releases ProntoWash USA Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from ProntoWash USA: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: ProntoWash Management Appoints Jonathan Munsell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

ProntoWash, the world’s largest automotive detailing franchise, today announced that Jonathan Munsell has been named as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoWash Management.





Munsell has more than 20 years of entrepreneurial start-up and fast growth experience with almost 10 years dedicated to senior management in the auto detailing industry. Munsell has served on the board of International Detailing Association (IDA) for the past four years and most recently, in 2019, he was the President of the IDA. Prior to that, Munsell was the co-founder and Chief Operations Officer of Spiffy, now the largest mobile car care provider in the world.



“We’re incredibly excited to have Jonathan joining the ProntoWash Team,” said James Talton, CEO of ProntoWash. “The operational expertise that Jonathan brings to the organization is well-beyond what anyone else in the industry has.”



“Business building, especially in the auto detailing industry is something that I am extremely passionate about,” says Jonathan Munsell, CEO, ProntoWash Management. “I believe that this passion, along with my drive and desire to bring our detailing services everywhere our customers are - whether that be where they work, live or play - is what makes me so excited to be a part of the team.”



“As the ProntoWash brand moves towards a more mobile, technology-based company, his wealth of experience in each of these areas provides us with an enormous growth opportunity to expand mobile services, which is especially valuable in the face of the current pandemic,” according to Mr. Talton. “Our customers are looking for convenience and that’s exactly what we provide. We look forward to Jonathan's leadership as we capture the next waves of growth in the automotive detailing space.”



ProntoWash is looking to add at least 20 additional Mobile operations to the fleet by the end of 2020.



Munsell received his Bachelor of Science degree from Drexel University and is recognized as a certified detailing professional by the International Detailing Association. He has created several multi-million dollar companies and has consulted for over 15 years with leading companies in more than a dozen different industries.



ProntoWash is the largest by-hand vehicle detailing and wash franchise in the world with over 350 locations. As an eco-friendly and waterless detailer, ProntoWash is the fastest-growing, waterless, by-hand vehicle detailing and hand wash franchise in the United States. All ProntoWash operations are independently owned and operated. For more information about ProntoWash or to learn about franchise opportunities, please visit us at Tampa, FL, April 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ProntoWash, the world’s largest automotive detailing franchise, today announced that Jonathan Munsell has been named as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoWash Management.Munsell has more than 20 years of entrepreneurial start-up and fast growth experience with almost 10 years dedicated to senior management in the auto detailing industry. Munsell has served on the board of International Detailing Association (IDA) for the past four years and most recently, in 2019, he was the President of the IDA. Prior to that, Munsell was the co-founder and Chief Operations Officer of Spiffy, now the largest mobile car care provider in the world.“We’re incredibly excited to have Jonathan joining the ProntoWash Team,” said James Talton, CEO of ProntoWash. “The operational expertise that Jonathan brings to the organization is well-beyond what anyone else in the industry has.”“Business building, especially in the auto detailing industry is something that I am extremely passionate about,” says Jonathan Munsell, CEO, ProntoWash Management. “I believe that this passion, along with my drive and desire to bring our detailing services everywhere our customers are - whether that be where they work, live or play - is what makes me so excited to be a part of the team.”“As the ProntoWash brand moves towards a more mobile, technology-based company, his wealth of experience in each of these areas provides us with an enormous growth opportunity to expand mobile services, which is especially valuable in the face of the current pandemic,” according to Mr. Talton. “Our customers are looking for convenience and that’s exactly what we provide. We look forward to Jonathan's leadership as we capture the next waves of growth in the automotive detailing space.”ProntoWash is looking to add at least 20 additional Mobile operations to the fleet by the end of 2020.Munsell received his Bachelor of Science degree from Drexel University and is recognized as a certified detailing professional by the International Detailing Association. He has created several multi-million dollar companies and has consulted for over 15 years with leading companies in more than a dozen different industries.ProntoWash is the largest by-hand vehicle detailing and wash franchise in the world with over 350 locations. As an eco-friendly and waterless detailer, ProntoWash is the fastest-growing, waterless, by-hand vehicle detailing and hand wash franchise in the United States. All ProntoWash operations are independently owned and operated. For more information about ProntoWash or to learn about franchise opportunities, please visit us at https://www.prontowash.com Contact Information ProntoWash USA

Elle Herndon

833-4PRONTO



www.prontowash.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ProntoWash USA