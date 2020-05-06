Michele J. Stebbins-Towns Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About Michele J. Stebbins-Towns

Michele Stebbins-Towns has over 22 years experience in the animal care field. She is the owner of Flutie's Doggie Hideout, a bonded and insured animal care facility in Port Richey, Florida which provides daycare, night care, pet sitting, grooming and general pet services. Ms. Stebbins-Towns is responsible for training, grooming and providing professional pet sitting services. Her trained staff is experienced and undergoes intensive background checks. They provide round-the-clock care to most small animals including dogs, cats and birds, treating them like family. The facility is cage free with a fenced in backyard and they provide games and toys to keep the pets active and amused. They offer baths, nail trims and ear cleaning to animals staying with them. Flutie's Doggie Hideout has been a member of Angie’s List since 2013.



Born on March 16, 1959 in Buffalo, New York, Michele attended college and is a Certified Groomer and Dog Trainer. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, is a Buffalo Bills football fan and a Douglas Flutie fan.



For further information, contact



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Susan Perrault

516-677-9696



www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman



