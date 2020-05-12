Dale N. Payne, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.S. Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About Dale N. Payne, M.D., PH.D., F.A.C.S.

Dale N. Payne, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.S. is a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon, who has expertise in many areas of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, including heart transplant and artificial heart devices. Since 2013, he has served as a vein specialist in practice with Arizona Vein and Laser Institute in Phoenix, Arizona. The board-certified physicians working there have well over 40 years of circulatory system experience at solving any and all chronic venous disease problems ranging from spider veins to peripheral arterial disease.



Dr. Payne began his career in medicine in 1979 when he earned his medical degree from the Ohio State University College of Medicine. He then proceeded to complete his internship in general surgery at the prestigious UCLA School of Medicine, followed by his residency in general surgery at the University of California Davis School of Medicine from 1981 until 1984. From 1984 until 1986, he did his fellowship in thoracic surgery at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Following his residency training, Dr. Payne was recruited to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he developed and directed the first heart transplant program in the state. He then was recruited by the Los Angeles Heart Institute at St. Vincent Medical Center to develop and direct its heart transplant program and the heart and lung transplant program at the University of California, Irvine. Dr. Payne returned to the University of Pittsburgh to develop and direct a new open heart teaching program at Westmoreland Regional Medical Center near the University Hospital. Dr. Payne also holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Human Anatomy from Ohio State University.



After moving to Arizona in 2000, Dr. Payne developed a successful cardiothoracic and vascular surgery private practice, serving several major hospitals in Scottsdale, Mesa and Phoenix. He then joined the University of Arizona Department of Surgery to return to teaching, research and involvement in leading-edge surgical procedures as part of a major academic surgery department. He served as a clinical professor at the University of Arizona for three years, teaching medical students cardiovascular subjects before joining Arizona Vein and Laser Institute.



In addition to being a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the American College of Phlebology, Dr. Payne is board-certified in thoracic and cardiac surgery by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery (ABTS). He is also a member of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons.



For further information, contact www.veinandvascularaz.com/dale-n-payne-md-facs-phd/.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

