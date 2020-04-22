Crane Warning Systems Atlanta Offers Wired and Wireless Anti Two Block Systems to Help Companies Maximize the Safety of Crane Operations

Press Releases Crane Warning Systems Atlanta Press Release Share Blog

ATB warning systems are essential for crane operators to prevent two-block accidents on site.





Not having an ATB warning system on your crane can lead to accidents and expensive damage, in addition to legal complications such as with workers’ compensation. Crane Warning Systems Atlanta provides both wired and wireless versions of crane A2B systems. The RaycoWylie model R147 and R140 ATB warning systems it sells have proven to be significantly useful for preventing such accidents.



Speaking about two block accidents on construction sites, a senior spokesperson for Crane Warning Systems Atlanta said, “If a crane’s hook is raised too high, the hook and the boom tip can come into contact. This leads to a potentially dangerous accident. You could end up accidentally breaking the hoist line, which would drop the block and the load. You could also end up bending the crane boom, which is a very expensive repair.”



Rayco acquired Wylie Systems in 1994, which is known for its quality and reliability. From designing the first crane overload warning system in 1933 to introducing the first safe load indicator in 1964, Rayco Wylie Systems has been a leader of crane warning and safe load indicating systems. Crane Warning Systems Atlanta is proud to be the leading distributor for RaycoWylie in the U.S.A.



Crane Warning Systems Atlanta provides its customers with a full range of crane instrumentation and indicator systems that are designed to ensure the safety of the workers. In addition to wired and wireless anti-two-block systems, they also provide products such as rated capacity indicators (RCI), camera systems, two-way radios,



Crane Warning Systems Atlanta is dedicated to providing its customers with products that fit their budget and is thus known as a reliable and affordable crane instrumentation provider in Atlanta.



About Crane Warning Systems Atlanta

Crane Warning Systems Atlanta is based in Atlanta, Georgia, that has been providing crane warning systems and related products and services since 2001. They specialize and are particularly known for their safety instruments and equipment. Crane Warning Systems Atlanta is a U.S. distributor of RaycoWylie crane safety indicators.



Contact

Web: https://www.cranewarningsystemsatlanta.com/

Email: sales@cwsa.biz

Toll Free Phone Number: 1-877-672-2951

Direct Phone Number: 1-770-888-8083

Fax: 1-678-261-1438

Jeff Beardsley

877-672-2951



https://www.cranewarningsystemsatlanta.com/



