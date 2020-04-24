68th Annual Maggie Awards® Winners Revealed - 42 Brands Win Coveted Maggie and 116 Receive Awards of Excellence

Los Angeles, CA, April 24, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Today, the 68th Annual Maggie Awards® team revealed 42 brands to win the coveted Maggie Awards ®. One hundred sixteen brands earn Award of Excellence. The 68th Annual Maggie Awards ® is the publishing and digital media industries’ longest reigning media awards program judged by industry peers and publishing executives.
Variety and new-comer 1895 Oregon’s Magazine won the Best Overall Publication for Trade and Consumer, respectively. This year’s program attracted entrants from across the USA including New York, Chicago, California and even Kentucky.
“We are excited to see the growth of the Maggie Awards, expanding from the West Coast to across the nation,” reported Catherine Upton, Maggie Awards ® Chair. “This year we witnessed 15% more entrants and 44% more volunteer judges than last year. We look forward to continuing expansion through 2021.”
Due to COVID-19, the 68th Annual Maggie Awards ® Ceremony was hosted virtually on April 24th. Hundreds of honorees attended the virtual Celebration of Excellence.
The 68th Annual Maggie Award Winners and Award of Excellence honorees are showcased online at MaggieAwards.com in the SHOWCASE. View the best of media, see work samples, great designs, layouts and content all showcased on MaggieAwards.com
The 68th Annual Maggie Awards® winners are:
Category Publication Title Issue Title
Best Overall/Consumer 1859 Oregon's Magazine March/April
Best City & Metropolitan/
Consumer Sactown Magazine August/Sept Best of the City 2019 Issue
Best Regional &
State/Consumer 1859 Oregon's Magazine March/April
Best Special Interest/
Consumer 1889 Washington's Magazine June/July
Best Annual, Semi &
Three-Time/ Consumer Where Guestbook Orange County 2019
Best Association/
Consumer & Trade Zoo View Summer
Best New Publication/
Consumer & Trade Flourish Summer
Best Quarterly/
Consumer Aspen Sojourner November Holiday Issue
Best Visitor’s Guides/
Consumer Where Guestbook Los Angeles 2019
Best Overall/Trade Variety June
Best Medical, Dental
& Related Services/ Trade Journal of the California Dental Assoc October
Best Non-Paid/Trade Business Fleet Jan /Feb
Best Special Interest/
Trade Variety June
Best Annual, Semi,
Three-Time & Quarterly/
Trade Plano The Guide 2019
Best Feature Article
(Circ under 75,000)/
Consumer Desert Companion April In the Realm of the Senses
Best Feature Article
(Circ over 75,000)/
Consumer Sierra July/Aug Trash Talk
Best Interview or
Profile/ Consumer Outreach Mar/Apr The Peaceable Warrior
Best Signed Editorial
or Essay/Consumer/Trade Sierra Nov/Dec Time to Fix the Population Fixation
Best Signed Editorial
or Essay/Consumer/Trade Roast Magazine May/June Can You Taste the Roasting System?
Best Reg Dept, Sec
or Column/ Consumer Aspen Sojourner Sum, May At Altitude
Best Editorial Layout/
Consumer Orange Coast Dec Our Favorite Places
Best Single/Series of
Edit Photos/Consumer Windermere Living Spr Brunch in Bloom
Best Cover/ Consumer Sactown Magazine Aug/Sep Best of the City
Best Overall Publication
Design/ Consumer Orange Coast April
Special Theme /
Consumer Diablo Nov The Food Issue
Best Feature Article
(Circ >50,000)/Trade TravelAge West June The Golden Age: A History
of Travel From 1969 to 2019
Best Feature Article
(Circ 50,000+)/Trade Massage & Bodywork Sep/Oct CBD: Is It Right For Your Practice?
Best How-To Article/
Consumer & Trade EXHIBITOR Mar The Seven Deadly Sins of Booth Staffers
Best Interview or
Profile/ Trade CA Real Estate Mar/Apr In Conversation: Herman Chan
Best Reg Dept,Sec
or Column/ Trade EXHIBITOR Feb/Mar Exhibiting 101
Best Edit Layout
(Circ >50,000)/Trade ICG Magazine June/July The Interviews
Best Editorial Layout
(Circ 50,000+)/Trade CA Real Estate Jan/Feb Tax Confusion, Begone!
Best Cover/ Trade ICG Magazine Oct
Best Overall Design
/Trade ICG Magazine June/July
Special Theme Issue /
Trade Variety June Power of Pride Issue
Best Print Publication/
Student Warrior Life Spr/Sum
Best Print Article/
Student The Sun Dec Stranded in Tijuana
Best Print Cover/
Student Collegian Times Spr/Sum Print Pushes Back
Best Digital Edition/Web
Pub/Consumer/Trade Shelf Unbound Aug/Sep
Best Use of Video /
Consumer & Trade Reason 2019 ReasonTV Channel
Best Website/
Consumer & Trade VegNews 2019
Dottie's
Best Online Article/
Student State Press Online 2019 "We can help ourselves:" Native Women Come Together …
View the 68th Annual Maggie Awards® Winners and Award of Excellence recipients at MaggieAwards.com.
About the Maggie Awards
The Maggie Awards® are the publishing and digital media’s longest reigning awards program in the USA – celebrating its 68th year. Dedicated to celebrating excellence, the awards honor content creators of print, online, social, digital and video media across hundreds of categories. This year, 158 awards will be bestowed on single title publishers to global multi-media brands including California Dental Association, SIERRA, Variety, Orange Coast Magazine and many more. Learn more at: http://maggieawards.com/68th-annual-maggie-awards-finalists-announced/
The 68th Annual Maggie Awards® are produced by CU2 LLC with the permission of the Western Publishing Association. CU2 LLC is a privately held media company with extensive experience hosting international award programs in technology and media. Past honorees include the Department of Defense, Amazon, T-Mobile, NASCAR, Salesforce and many other elite organizations. Learn more at: MaggieAwards.com and www.CU2CO.com