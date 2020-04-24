68th Annual Maggie Awards® Winners Revealed - 42 Brands Win Coveted Maggie and 116 Receive Awards of Excellence

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CU2 LLC Press Release Share Blog

The Maggie Awards are the publishing industry's longest reigning peer-reviewed awards program honoring excellence in print and digital medias.





Variety and new-comer 1895 Oregon’s Magazine won the Best Overall Publication for Trade and Consumer, respectively. This year’s program attracted entrants from across the USA including New York, Chicago, California and even Kentucky.



“We are excited to see the growth of the Maggie Awards, expanding from the West Coast to across the nation,” reported Catherine Upton, Maggie Awards ® Chair. “This year we witnessed 15% more entrants and 44% more volunteer judges than last year. We look forward to continuing expansion through 2021.”



Due to COVID-19, the 68th Annual Maggie Awards ® Ceremony was hosted virtually on April 24th. Hundreds of honorees attended the virtual Celebration of Excellence.



The 68th Annual Maggie Award Winners and Award of Excellence honorees are showcased online at MaggieAwards.com in the SHOWCASE. View the best of media, see work samples, great designs, layouts and content all showcased on MaggieAwards.com



The 68th Annual Maggie Awards® winners are:



Category Publication Title Issue Title



Best Overall/Consumer 1859 Oregon's Magazine March/April



Best City & Metropolitan/

Consumer Sactown Magazine August/Sept Best of the City 2019 Issue



Best Regional &

State/Consumer 1859 Oregon's Magazine March/April



Best Special Interest/

Consumer 1889 Washington's Magazine June/July



Best Annual, Semi &

Three-Time/ Consumer Where Guestbook Orange County 2019



Best Association/

Consumer & Trade Zoo View Summer



Best New Publication/

Consumer & Trade Flourish Summer



Best Quarterly/

Consumer Aspen Sojourner November Holiday Issue



Best Visitor’s Guides/

Consumer Where Guestbook Los Angeles 2019



Best Overall/Trade Variety June



Best Medical, Dental

& Related Services/ Trade Journal of the California Dental Assoc October



Best Non-Paid/Trade Business Fleet Jan /Feb



Best Special Interest/

Trade Variety June



Best Annual, Semi,

Three-Time & Quarterly/

Trade Plano The Guide 2019



Best Feature Article

(Circ under 75,000)/

Consumer Desert Companion April In the Realm of the Senses



Best Feature Article

(Circ over 75,000)/

Consumer Sierra July/Aug Trash Talk



Best Interview or

Profile/ Consumer Outreach Mar/Apr The Peaceable Warrior



Best Signed Editorial

or Essay/Consumer/Trade Sierra Nov/Dec Time to Fix the Population Fixation



Best Signed Editorial

or Essay/Consumer/Trade Roast Magazine May/June Can You Taste the Roasting System?



Best Reg Dept, Sec

or Column/ Consumer Aspen Sojourner Sum, May At Altitude



Best Editorial Layout/

Consumer Orange Coast Dec Our Favorite Places



Best Single/Series of

Edit Photos/Consumer Windermere Living Spr Brunch in Bloom



Best Cover/ Consumer Sactown Magazine Aug/Sep Best of the City



Best Overall Publication

Design/ Consumer Orange Coast April



Special Theme /

Consumer Diablo Nov The Food Issue



Best Feature Article

(Circ >50,000)/Trade TravelAge West June The Golden Age: A History

of Travel From 1969 to 2019



Best Feature Article

(Circ 50,000+)/Trade Massage & Bodywork Sep/Oct CBD: Is It Right For Your Practice?



Best How-To Article/

Consumer & Trade EXHIBITOR Mar The Seven Deadly Sins of Booth Staffers



Best Interview or

Profile/ Trade CA Real Estate Mar/Apr In Conversation: Herman Chan



Best Reg Dept,Sec

or Column/ Trade EXHIBITOR Feb/Mar Exhibiting 101



Best Edit Layout

(Circ >50,000)/Trade ICG Magazine June/July The Interviews



Best Editorial Layout

(Circ 50,000+)/Trade CA Real Estate Jan/Feb Tax Confusion, Begone!



Best Cover/ Trade ICG Magazine Oct



Best Overall Design

/Trade ICG Magazine June/July



Special Theme Issue /

Trade Variety June Power of Pride Issue



Best Print Publication/

Student Warrior Life Spr/Sum



Best Print Article/

Student The Sun Dec Stranded in Tijuana



Best Print Cover/

Student Collegian Times Spr/Sum Print Pushes Back



Best Digital Edition/Web

Pub/Consumer/Trade Shelf Unbound Aug/Sep



Best Use of Video /

Consumer & Trade Reason 2019 ReasonTV Channel



Best Website/

Consumer & Trade VegNews 2019



Dottie's

Best Online Article/

Student State Press Online 2019 "We can help ourselves:" Native Women Come Together …



View the 68th Annual Maggie Awards® Winners and Award of Excellence recipients at MaggieAwards.com.



About the Maggie Awards

The Maggie Awards® are the publishing and digital media’s longest reigning awards program in the USA – celebrating its 68th year. Dedicated to celebrating excellence, the awards honor content creators of print, online, social, digital and video media across hundreds of categories. This year, 158 awards will be bestowed on single title publishers to global multi-media brands including California Dental Association, SIERRA, Variety, Orange Coast Magazine and many more. Learn more at: http://maggieawards.com/68th-annual-maggie-awards-finalists-announced/



Catherine Upton

888-201-2841



cu2co.com

awards@maggieawards.com



