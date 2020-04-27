Finally Safe Way to Buy a Used Car; CarExamer Setting Standards in Vehicle Inspections

Press Releases CarExamer Press Release Share Blog

Buying a used car can, and should, be a lot like buying a house. Carry out a survey first.





4 Million Used Cars a Year

Over 4 million used cars have been bought in 2019 already. That’s 1 in every 15 of us. With this many people buying these cars every year, issues are fairly common. This is according to data from Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).



An MOT and HPI Check Are Not Enough

Government services like the MOT only tell you if a car is safe to drive at the moment the MOT test takes place. Even with a current MOT, serious issues either electrical, mechanical or structural can still be present and could cost a serious amount of money to repair.



HPI checks include a car's history data, it will normally note if the car has been stolen or has existing financing on it – which is vital to verify. However, it won’t tell if brake discs are worn or if the clutch is about to go.



In a recent CarExamer.com survey, 90% of used cars inspected had maintenance issues, and a further 20% of those were serious, despite these precautions being in place. The MOT and HPI checks are important but they only tell you if the car is illegal or hazardous at the time of purchase, nothing more.



Dealership Checks and Warranties

Many dealerships advertise the fact that they do extensive checks on all their second-hand cars before they sell them and they also provide warranties. However, these checks are not independent – the seller who really wants to sell a car and make a profit will have their interests in mind, not yours. Also, vendor warranties and extended warranties frequently exclude most of the standard parts that need to be replaced likes, tyres and brakes.



Independent Checks

What every car buyer really needs is an independent car checking service and finally, these are available in the UK thru CarExamer.com.



Founder Klavs Simkus, a qualified mechanic and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience, explains what these services are all about:



“The demand for pre-purchase car examinations is ever increasing. Prior to buying a used car, it is so important to check what you’re actually buying. A poorly maintained vehicle could potentially come with an expensive price tag for repairs needed after purchase. CarExamer aims to help car buyers by doing a more than 200-point inspection and providing approximate repair estimates, audio feedback, video feedback, and inspector follow up call with instant reports after inspection. A qualified mechanic is given an objective to inspect the sellers/vendors car’s condition, taking into consideration the mileage and age of the car and report back. The report covers any maintenance issues, faults in the electrical system (diagnostic scans of all subsystems are performed), possible developing faults in the future where no immediate action is needed. Finally, a recommendation of the best possible course of action for the buyer is given.”



All inspectors working in the company have a minimum of 5 years’ experience working with used vehicles, with backgrounds from garages and repair shops, main dealers and roadside assistance companies. They are all fully certified with accreditations and qualifications to ensure car buyers are getting the best possible service, all fully insured.



Save time, money and effort with CarExamer; service available 7 days per week, 14 hours a day, all in place to help car buyers to make the right decision. Don’t get caught out.



