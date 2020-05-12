Introducing "Sudden Signs of Grace" by Tom Guerra

Press Releases Casa Del Soul Productions Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

Hartford, CT, May 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Released today is "Sudden Signs of Grace," new solo album from songwriter / guitarist Tom Guerra on Casa Del Soul Records. This album, Guerra's fourth, follows on the success of "American Garden" (2018), "Trampling out the Vintage" (2016) and "All of the Above" (2014).After a recent experience crafting music for The Yardbirds, Guerra got back to writing songs for himself. According to Pete Prown, music editor for Vintage Guitar magazine, "With his previous albums, Tom established himself as a fine rock and roll guitarist... 'Sudden Signs of Grace' shows his growth and new direction as a songwriter steeped in the Laurel Canyon school of songwriting.""Sudden Signs of Grace" contains nine new original tunes including the single "Lover's Time," and two covers: "Streets of Baltimore" as popularized by Gram Parsons, and "Gimme Some Water," an early Eddie Money composition. Said Guerra about his late friend Money, "When I heard Eddie was sick, I recorded one of my favorite tunes of his and sent him a copy." Former MTV VJ Martha Quinn, Money's longtime friend, also gave Tom's version a thumbs up.Longtime collaborator Kenny Aaronson (bassist for Bob Dylan, George Harrison, etc.) said, "Tom is a great songwriter. He has great pop sensibilities, and I really like his way of crafting a melody. He is a sensitive and keen observer of the human condition as one will hear in his lyrics."Several tracks on the new album are tight, 3-minute songs recalling the lyrical and melodic creativity of Tom Petty, one of Guerra's favorite songwriters. "I always loved Tom Petty's economical approach to writing and try to live by his mantra of 'Don't bore us, get to the chorus' on these songs."Other tracks, including "It's All in the Skies" and "Just Like the Sun" were inspired by Guerra's love of nature. "Just Like the Sun" (featuring former Queen/Mott the Hoople pianist Morgan Fisher) begins as a ballad then blasts off into a powerful rocker.The title track, a compact stunner, was written after Guerra heard a preacher proclaiming, "We're all looking for sudden signs of grace." They may just find it in this song and in this album.Recorded prior to the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic, Guerra felt compelled to release it now because "people need music, especially during times like these." - Peter Gerstenzang, Writer, NY Times

Tom Guerra

860-216-7782



www.TomGuerra.com

