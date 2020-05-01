Michigan-Based Songwriter Paul Lubanski Has Announced That Each Piece Within His Dynamic Discography is Now for Sale





His eclectic diary of entertaining and inspiring tracks include: 29 country-accented rock, love and Christian Worship (many can easily cross-over into the pop category). All have been recorded in the same Georgia Studio under the Rise Above Records label.



Several of the songs are excellently positioned to enhance a film soundtrack, television series, radio or TV advertising, restaurant backgrounds and even Sunday Worship services.



You can find more information--including a per song summary with length and subject matter on www.paullubanski.com



His YouTube channel also showcases most of his collection of entertaining and inspirational tracks. Most are also sold (purchase or streaming) worldwide via on-line stores such as Amazon Music Unlimited and Apple iTunes.



