Rose Medical Center Continues to Achieve Straight “A's” for Patient Safety in The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Rose is one of only 32 hospitals in the nation to have earned Straight A's since the program’s inception in 2012





“Straight As in safety is always a celebration but it is especially significant now as our team continues to come together on the frontlines against the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Hollie Seeley, Rose Medical Center chief operating officer and interim chief executive officer. “Over the last few months, every member of our team has risen to face unprecedented challenges while maintaining an unwavering focus on safety and quality. I am incredibly proud of what Team Rose has accomplished, and earning this prestigious honor again from The Leapfrog Group reinforces the amazing work by our team to do the right thing for our patients.”



“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and chief executive officer of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Rose Medical Center. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”



Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.



Rose Medical Center was awarded an "A" grade today, when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2020. To see Rose’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.



“We are appreciative of The Leapfrog Group’s analysis and recognition of safety and quality excellence in health care,” said Dr. Andrew Weinfeld, Rose Medical Center chief medical officer. “While all aspects of the nation’s health care system are being taxed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is vital that patient safety and quality of care remain consistent. We are proud that our team remains unchanged in this commitment and thank The Leapfrog Group for this recognition.”



About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.



About Rose Medical Center

Well known as a Denver institution and a 9th Avenue landmark since its founding in 1949, Rose Medical Center has earned its reputation as Denver's "Baby Hospital" while becoming a leader in comprehensive women's care, orthopedics and total joint replacement, heart and vascular care, weight-loss treatment, cancer care, surgical services, internal medicine and emergency care. Rose Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports more than 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.



