Elyssa Nager’s “Crushing Fleas - A Step-by-Step Guide to Reclaiming You After An Abusive Relationship” - Amazon #1 Best Selling New Release - Resort Books

*Domestic Violence up 15% to 30% worldwide. The time is now to talk about domestic violence and get people access to the support they need.



In 2009, Nager faced the biggest challenge of her life. Like many others, she had to start over after an emotionally abusive relationship. When seeking support, she was disillusioned by the lack of understanding of domestic terrorism, its impact on the victim and importantly, how to overcome and thrive after you leave your abuser.



“Crushing Fleas” by Elyssa Nager is available on Amazon in Kindle and Paperback format at a very reduced rate.



Here's what some people are saying:



“Nager not only shares intimate details of her journey but also loads of expert advice regarding legals and other practical ways that may help anyone climb out of the morass of a spiritual, mental, emotional and financial takeover. There is a momentum building towards equality which will benefit all people and this book could not be more timely.” -Stephanie Sinclaire Lightsmith, Author, Creative Alchemy: The Science of Miracles



“‘Emotions aren’t happening to you. You choose your emotional state.’ This quote epitomizes the theme of the book: Take your power back! It provides you with the tools to just that.” -Denise C. Rahe Ed.S., Psychologist



“Inspiring! I love this book in so many ways. As a mother of three girls, I will be giving it to them to read. It is important to have these tools (even without being in an abusive relationship) and to know the signs to look for before it happens.” -Vicki Kenny, Sports Nutritionist and Trainer



For More Information:

To schedule an interview about this press release please contact us at (720) 262-6824 or email ken@resortbooks.net.



Resort Books is a publishing company based in Eagle, Colorado.



About the Author:

is a best selling author, Life Coach and founder of project336.co. Nager has been showcased for her other works, Eli and Mort’s Epic Adventures Series of books on TV and various radio programs and has most recently spoke at the Dignity and Divinity virtual festival against domestic violence. Through years of trial and research, Nager developed a system that enabled her own shift from a life of grief, fear, victim-hood and traumatic stress to a life of peace, empowerment and self-love. In Crushing Fleas Nager shares her system and tool-kit to help others short-track their recovery and live the life they were meant to live–a life of limitless potential. Her passion for personal growth continues to be her guiding light and driving force.



Elyssa Nager

720-262-6824



project336.co



