Lyon Media and Literary Consulting Announces Their Author Was Chosen and Featured in "Simply Amazing Women" - A New Book Release Published by WMAP Radio

Featured recovery author Deb Morgan, a tireless advocate was chosen as one of the 13 contributing chapter writers in the new book release titled "Simply Amazing Women." Published by K. C. Armstrong, former cast member of The Howard Stern Show and the host of Armstrong’s WMAP radio station, "Simply Amazing Women" was released on May 1st, 2020.





"Simply Amazing Women" which was released May 1st, 2020 is book two of the best-selling series Simply Amazing by Celebrity WMAP radio host, K. C. Armstrong, a former favorite from the Howard Stern Show. The book is now available online on Amazon, Barnes & Noble.



In these times of fear and uncertainty, we look for examples of facing life's challenges and courageously moving forward. What's amazing is what we learn about our own strengths and resiliency in the process as Ms. Morgan shares her story as one of the 13 real women featured in this non-fiction book.



Deb demonstrates a commitment to overcoming, healing, and helping others do the same as a tireless advocate and coming out the other side of addiction, trauma, and much more as a Survivor and Warrior. Her story she shares within a whole chapter is shocking, heartbreaking and one of perseverance.



Born in Colorado, raised in Arizona, now living outside Eugene, OR., at the tender age of 13 is when she took her first alcoholic drink, moving into drug addiction to opioids and other pain killers, to crime, arrested and found her way into rehab, she began her recovery journey and tireless advocacy. How does a woman overcome? That is what you will read in her chapter and first published works of Ms. Morgan.



