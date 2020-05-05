The Greatest Trump Raffle Ever - A Tommy Zegan Original

Everyone has a chance to make history by presenting the Trump and his magic wand sculpture to President Donald J. Trump.





The majority of the money being raised for this raffle will be used to support our disabled veterans and for the Trump 2020 campaign. Raffle tickets are $10.00 each and are available at



There is no purchase necessary, a free raffle ticket is available on the website. Limit one ticket per household. Washington, DC, May 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Imagine you and a guest being flown to Washington, DC to present this incredible original 6'3" stainless steel sculpture, by renowned artist and designer Tommy Zegan called Trump and his magic wand, to the President of the United States of America. This incredible, one-of-a-kind $150,000,000.00 sculpture will be presented for all the world to see. The winner and a guest will also receive hotel accommodations and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit Washington DC. Plus, the winner will also receive a fiberglass replica of the Trump and his magic wand sculpture for their very own.The majority of the money being raised for this raffle will be used to support our disabled veterans and for the Trump 2020 campaign. Raffle tickets are $10.00 each and are available at www.DonaldTrumpRaffle.com There is no purchase necessary, a free raffle ticket is available on the website. Limit one ticket per household.