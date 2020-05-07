Ponte Health Global Corp. Announced the Formation of the Vertical Medical City Foundation

The Vertical Medical City Foundation, being a core component of the development, will enable Ponte Health to expand the vision and mission of Vertical Medical City in the geriatric space, to directly and significantly impact the residents of and the Aging and their Care market at-large.





Vertical Medical City - Orlando, at 1000 North Orange Avenue, is a place to live and thrive physically, emotionally and mentally in an environment of connected care, health and wellness. It is a home in a healing community supported by groundbreaking innovative technology which enriches life and legacy by enabling a new standard of care for aging-in-place.



Future planned Vertical Medical City locations in Florida will include Biscayne serving over 6 Million Seniors in Miami-Dade County, plus North/Palm Beach in Palm Beach County, and Tampa in Hillsborough County. Additional locations could be considered but are not currently projected, such as Naples or Fort Lauderdale.



The Vertical Medical City Foundation, being a core component of the development, will enable Ponte Health to expand the vision and mission of the project in the geriatric space to directly and significantly impact the residents of Vertical Medical City and the Aging and their Care market at-large.



The Vertical Medical City Foundation will support geriatric research in chronic and acute conditions, prescriptive nutrition, assistive technologies and applications, as well as it will provide its residents with financial support that eases the overwhelming burden that so many families face today and during times like now.



Support to the Vertical Medical City Foundation will provide valuable resources for the continuous development and improvement of this new model being deployed in Vertical Medical City, that of a connected continuum of life and of care for those over 60, and will serve as a benchmark for others in the geriatric medical and long term care spaces to follow suit as these locations begin to deploy the best and healthiest environments for our seniors to live their best most enriched lives at the end of their lives.



Recent events as they relate to the Coronavirus Pandemic only reinforce the importance of the Vertical Medical City mission and deployment, and the diligent work by the Ponte Health team and its partners, current market conditions shining a light on the importance and value of the outcomes being created.



