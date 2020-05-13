Rev. Loretta Hives-Moody, M.Div. Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About Rev. Loretta Hives-Moody, M.Div.

Rev. Loretta Hives-Moody, M.Div. is the director at Gospel Worship Service Mission, Inc. which provides religious services and ministry in Oakland, California. For almost 40 years, she has been ministering to those in need including individuals in convalescent homes, the elderly, those who are HIV positive, and local youth. As a Reverend, she ministers to those in need, both spiritually and physically. She also teaches "Mother's Bible" class and is the vice president of the women's mission.



Rev. Hives-Moody retired after 50 years experience in nursing. She served as a L.V.N. and R.N. As her husband was in the U.S. Air Force, Mrs. Moody was able to have a flexible work schedule within the hospital, enabling her to serve in the CCU/ICU, telemetry, trauma, med/surg, surgical prep, orthopedic, burn unit, emergency department, labor/delivery, and postpartum departments. She especially enjoyed being a neonatal nurse and served for 22 years at the Eden Medical Center Sutter Affiliate in Castro Valley, California.



Rev. Loretta is the president of Voice of Africa. She is affiliated with the Allen Temple Baptist Church, God Squad, and is a volunteer at the Detentional Ministry in San Leandro. She is the president of the California Women's Mission Society, a member of the Prayer Warriors, A.T.B.C., House of Psalm, Kindred Health Care Center, Fruitvale Health Care Center, Consorts Club of the Bay Area, and Grief Ministry at Allen Temple.



Born January 27, 1941 in DeRidder, Louisiana, Rev. Hives-Moody obtained an R.N. from Merritt College in 1982. She later obtained her M.Div. from American Baptist Seminary of the West in 2012. On July 22, 1962, Loretta married Charles Edward Moody, Rev., now deceased. She has two children, Roderick and Kennard, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her spare time, Loretta enjoys cooking, cake decorating, fishing, playing piano and bowling.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Oakland, CA, May 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Rev. Loretta Hives-Moody, M.Div. of Oakland, California has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 50 years in the fields of healthcare and religion.

