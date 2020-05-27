Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Strathmore Worldwide: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Elyse Elkin Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication





About Elyse Elkin

Elyse Elkin has over 30 years experience in the travel industry. She is currently self-employed as an international travel consultant and advisor for her company, Elyse Elkin Travel Consultants. Ms. Elkin is an expert in wholesale leisure and group travel. She successfully guides hotels with their marketing and contracting policies in the travel community.



Ms. Elkin’s product and market strategy with international and domestic tourism experience, expertise in contract negotiations, ability to think out of the box, organizational skills, streamlining operations with keen attention to customer service, as well as employee coaching has driven her successful career.



Previously, Ms. Elkin served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Product, Groups and Destination Teams for 19 years at Travel Impressions Ltd., previously an American Express Company. She then founded and served as Chief Commercial Officer in charge of Supplier Relations for Exclusive Group Travel, a travel wholesale company that she built from the ground up. Subsequent to the acquisition of Exclusive Group Travel by The Mark Travel Corporation, Elyse was asked to be the Vice President of Product Strategy to help integrate the two businesses. She then served as the Director of Packages Partner Marketing to provide strategic marketing plans for domestic and international wholesale travel in Mexico and the Caribbean for Priceline.com.



Elyse obtained a B.A. in Business and Communications from LIU/C.W. Post College in Brookville, New York. She is fluent in English and Spanish. She created the Cancun Advisory Board, and was the recipient of the prestigious Magellan Award for a video created to promote Cancun, called: Cancun – Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow. In her spare time, Elyse enjoys her poodle.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Forest Hills, NY, May 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Elyse Elkin of Forest Hills, New York has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of travel. Ms. Elkin’s career has been successful in driving profitability for world class companies. As a visionary leader and wholesale travel expert, she has brought disruptive products to market that have exceeded sales goals and business objectives.About Elyse ElkinElyse Elkin has over 30 years experience in the travel industry. She is currently self-employed as an international travel consultant and advisor for her company, Elyse Elkin Travel Consultants. Ms. Elkin is an expert in wholesale leisure and group travel. She successfully guides hotels with their marketing and contracting policies in the travel community.Ms. Elkin’s product and market strategy with international and domestic tourism experience, expertise in contract negotiations, ability to think out of the box, organizational skills, streamlining operations with keen attention to customer service, as well as employee coaching has driven her successful career.Previously, Ms. Elkin served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Product, Groups and Destination Teams for 19 years at Travel Impressions Ltd., previously an American Express Company. She then founded and served as Chief Commercial Officer in charge of Supplier Relations for Exclusive Group Travel, a travel wholesale company that she built from the ground up. Subsequent to the acquisition of Exclusive Group Travel by The Mark Travel Corporation, Elyse was asked to be the Vice President of Product Strategy to help integrate the two businesses. She then served as the Director of Packages Partner Marketing to provide strategic marketing plans for domestic and international wholesale travel in Mexico and the Caribbean for Priceline.com.Elyse obtained a B.A. in Business and Communications from LIU/C.W. Post College in Brookville, New York. She is fluent in English and Spanish. She created the Cancun Advisory Board, and was the recipient of the prestigious Magellan Award for a video created to promote Cancun, called: Cancun – Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow. In her spare time, Elyse enjoys her poodle.About Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business. Contact Information Strathmore Worldwide

Susan Perrault

516-677-9696



www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Strathmore Worldwide