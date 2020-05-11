ECM Awarded Top 10 BIM Consulting/Services Company 2020 by Construction Tech Review Magazine

Press Releases ECM - Global Measurement Solutions Press Release Share Blog

“We are glad to award ECM with the prized listing of Top 10 BIM Consulting/Services Company 2020. ECM’s journey from 2001 has been an inspiration to say the least. ECM has successfully used 3D scanning on a variety of projects, especially those where difficult accessibility creates safety concerns such as high‐rise structures, piping, electrical plants, and high‐traffic roadways,” said Michael Rosario, the managing editor of Construction Tech Review Magazine. “As an industry leader for almost 20 years, ECM’s prime advantage is the expertise of its licensed professional architects and certified metrology engineers. The company’s daily use of specialized scanners for a diverse clientele allows it to continually upgrade its equipment, providing its clients with the best that current technology offers.”



Successfully integrating best-in-class on-site scanning services and 3D BIM models, while also offering in-house equipment rentals and calibrations, ECM serves as the “one-stop-shop” for its customers. While relishing its staggering success, the Massachusetts based organization aims to enhance its BIM capabilities in the upcoming years. It plans to continue incorporating the latest technology and automating processes to improve the cost and quality of its BIM deliverables. Utilizing this latest recognition within the AEC Industry, ECM - Global Measurement Solutions will continue to leverage cutting edge technology as an AEC industry leader.



“ECM prides itself on our commitment to meet client needs with up to date technology and deliverables” says John Smits, VP of AEC 3D Scanning Division at ECM. “To be recognized for the growth of our Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Division and our Building Information Modeling (BIM) services is a tribute to the technical expertise and dedication of our staff.”



To read the award profile article in its entirety, visit



About ECM - Global Measurement Solutions (ECM)



ECM - Global Measurement Solutions is a globally recognized contract measurement company focused on 3D laser scanning, building design, and documentation services. Its team of expert engineers delivers a wide range of services, including quality dimensional metrology, scanning and alignment, calibration, equipment rentals, and reverse engineering. An industry leader for almost 20 years, ECM’s licensed professional architects and certified metrology engineers provide specialized technical services, as well as offering in-house equipment rentals and calibrations. The MA-based firm successfully caters to a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing, power generation, architecture, construction, and shipbuilding. ECM takes pride in the ability to provide comprehensive solutions to meet customers’ dimensional metrology, 3D scanning, and architectural engineering needs.



About Construction Tech Review Magazine



Cali Schwartzly

978-887-5781



https://eastcoastmetrology.com/aec-3d-scanning/

Attached Files ECM Awarded Top 10 BIM Consulting/Services Company 2020 On May 11, 2020, Construction Tech Review Magazine named ECM – Global Measurement Solutions the winner of “Top 10 BIM Consulting/Services Companies 2020.” Filename: ECM-GlobalMeasurementSolution.pdf

