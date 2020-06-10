Candice L. Johnson, RN, BSN Honored as a VIP Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Candice L. Johnson, RN, BSN

Candice Johnson, RN, BSN has over seven years experience in the healthcare field. She is a traveling emergency room and intensive care unit nurse for Flexcare Medical Staffing, a national travel nurse staffing company. She specializes as a trauma nurse in the emergency room and the intensive care unit.



Candice Johnson is the oldest of five children to loving parents. She wanted to become a nurse since she was 5 years old when her grandmother became ill and moved in with her family. She became inspired by the nurses that cared for her grandmother and decided she wanted a career that involved caring for others. Ms. Johnson never saw herself as an ER trauma nurse but fell in love with the fast paced environment and caring for the vulnerable. She obtained her B.S.N. from the University of South Carolina in Aiken in 2012. Previously she served as an emergency room RN for Grady Health System. Candice is a member of the A.N.A. and the B.C.E.N.



Candice hopes to inspire future health professionals and her future goals include becoming a nurse anesthetist or an ER doctor. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, retail therapy, long road trips, and international travel.



For further information, contact www.flexcarestaff.com.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

