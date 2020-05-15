Bid4Assets to Host First-Ever Online Tax Sale in Utah for Iron County Auditor’s Office

Press Releases Bid4Assets Inc. Press Release Share Blog

The online sale will be on May 28 with 131 properties available.





“Transitioning this sale online is a necessary step for Iron County in the current climate,” said Dan Jessen, Iron County Auditor. “We are working with delinquent property owners and our goal is to auction as few properties as possible. For those properties that do need to be auctioned, Bid4Assets’ experience gives us confidence the process will be well-managed while keeping people at home. People can bid online using a computer or smart phone or by completing paperwork we have available.”



Bid4Assets pioneered the first internet-based tax sale back in 2000 and has subsequently conducted hundreds of online tax sales across the country. Online bidding will take place May 28 beginning at 10:00 AM MT. Auctions will close at staggered times starting at 12:00 PM MT. Available auctions include an 80-acre parcel of vacant land starting at $1,024 and a single-family residence on 9.28 acres starting at $8,060. All auctions will be no reserve meaning the highest bid at or above the minimum will win the property.



“We’re honored to be able to help Iron County recoup lost revenues in these challenging times,” said Jesse Loomis, Bid4Assets’ CEO. “This tax sale auction will give a new group of investors and homebuyers an opportunity to buy tax-defaulted property in Iron County. You are looking at the new normal. The days of packing the courthouse with a big crowd are over for the foreseeable future. Fortunately, online sales are easier to conduct, expand the buyer pool, allow participants to practice social distancing and they cost the county absolutely nothing.”



Bidders must register a free Bid4Assets account and fund a $200 deposit before they can participate in this sale. Deposits are due May 20. To view a list of available properties and additional sale details visit



