Hailey Bieber Exclusive New Series - "Catching Up with Natalie & Hailey" on Hillsong Channel

Natalie Manuel Lee, host and co-producer of the popular show "Now with Natalie" on Hillsong Channel, is back with an exclusive special; a 4-part series with Hailey Bieber, “Catching up with Natalie and Hailey.”





An intimate look into the life of Hailey Bieber, her marriage to Justin Bieber and more.



Hillsong Channel’s, “Now with Natalie” have announced the exclusive 4-episode interview series, “Catching Up,” featuring an intimate conversation between host Natalie Manuel Lee and well-known American model and television personality, Hailey Bieber which was released on YouTube in May, 2020.



Hailey, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin, married Justin Bieber in 2018 followed by a special ceremony and reception with friends and family in September of 2019.



In this wide-ranging discussion set in the Bieber's home, Hailey speaks with remarkable transparency and heart about her relationship with the global pop star and their wedding. Host Natalie Manuel Lee guides the conversation into the challenges of navigating “comparison culture” in the age of social media, Hailey’s personal struggles with shame and where she feels this next season of life is leading her.



Hillsong Channel’s program “Now with Natalie,” co-executive produced by Natalie Manuel Lee, is a vehicle to explore society’s obsession with pop culture while examining the role social media plays in our perception of ourselves and our sense of worth. Her interviews seek to separate the glossy and retouched “highlight reel” from the raw truth through authentic storytelling and sharing of her guests’ life experiences. Season 2 of “Now with Natalie” premiers Fall 2020.



Hillsong Channel broadcasts inspiring worship, encouraging teaching and creative programming to over 66 million homes in the U.S. and another 100 million households in 180 countries around the globe. Viewers can watch the free Livestream 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at



Stephanie Blauwkamp

714-595-9238



hillsongchannel.com



